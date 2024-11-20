We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
951L Door-in-Door™ French Door Refrigerator with Five Doors
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Total
951 Litres
-
Refrigerator
551 Litres
-
Freezer
400 Litres
EXTERNAL FEATURES
-
Finish
Black Glass
-
Hidden Hinges
Yes
-
Door-In-Door
Yes
-
Air Ventilation
Front to Front
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
-
BioShield
Yes
-
Electronic Temp Control Panel
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Height to Top of Hinge
1782mm
-
Height to Top of Cabinet
1800mm
-
Height to Top of Case
1753mm
-
Depth without Door
800mm
-
Depth with Door & Handle
912mm
-
Depth with Door 90° Open
1292mm
-
Width with Door Closed
915mm
-
With Door 90° Open inc Handle
975mm
-
Weight
180kg
