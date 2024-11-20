We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
730L 3 Door French Door Refrigerator With Door-In-Door™
All Spec
CAPACITY -
-
Capacity (Total)
730L
-
Refrigerator Capacity
480L
-
Freezer Capacity
250L
REFRIGERATOR STYLE -
-
Refrigerator Style
French Door Fridge
DIMENSIONS -
-
Height (to top of cabinet)
1782mm
-
Depth - Without door
612mm
-
Depth - Without handle
721mm
-
Depth - With Door & Handle
784mm
-
Width
908mm
-
Weight
152kg
ENERGY CONSUMPTION -
-
Energy Consumption per year
815kWh/year
-
Energy Rating
1½ Star
EXTERNAL FEATURES
-
Hidden Hinges
Yes
-
Door-In-Door™
Yes
-
Water Dispenser
Yes
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
-
BioShield Anti-Bacterial Seal
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES(FREEZER)-
-
Interior Lamp
LED
-
Drawers
3 Layer Organisation
-
Express Freeze
Yes
ADDITIONAL UNIQUE BENEFITS -
-
Includes:
Door-In-Door, Slim Indoor Ice Maker, 3 Layered Freezer Organisation
EAN -
-
EAN
8806084081094
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty
* 2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)
