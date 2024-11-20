We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
French Door Fridge with Tilt Drawer Freezer
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Total
615 Litres
-
Refrigerator
402 Litres
-
Freezer
199 Litres
-
Ice Making Compartment
14 Litres
EXTERNAL FEATURES
-
Finish
Titanium Finish
-
Ice Dispenser
Yes
-
Water Dispenser
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Height to Top of Hinge
1771mm
-
Height to Top of Case
1738mm
-
Depth without Door
600mm
-
Depth without Handle
700mm
-
Depth with Door & Handle
763mm
-
Weight
131kg
-
Width
908mm
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.