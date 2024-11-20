We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
704 litre 2 Door French Door Fridge with Ice & Water In Door
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Total
704 Litres
-
Refrigerator
457 Litres
-
Freezer
247 Litres
EXTERNAL FEATURES
-
Finish
Platinum Silver
-
Hidden Hinges
Yes
-
Electronic Temp Control Panel
Yes
-
Air Ventilation
Front to Front
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
-
BioShield
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Height to Top of Hinge
1771mm
-
Depth without Door
707mm
-
Depth without Handle
808mm
-
Depth with Door & Handle
869mm
-
Width
908mm
-
Weight
125kg
