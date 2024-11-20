Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
386L Pigeon Pair Single Door Fridge in Stainless Finish

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

386L Pigeon Pair Single Door Fridge in Stainless Finish

GP-R386PL

386L Pigeon Pair Single Door Fridge in Stainless Finish

(0)
Front view

Matches with Upright Freezer

Perfect when paired

Seamless, stylish design. Pair with the matching freezer for expansive space, with the flexibility to suit your needs.

Explore Paired Freezer

Reversible doors

Freezer opens to the left as standard

Fridge opens to the right as standard

Joining strip supplied with fridge

LINEARCooling™

Keep food fresher for longer

The LG Inverter Linear Compressor helps maintain the appearance and taste of fresh products for longer by reducing temperature fluctuations.

REF-ThorBEST-Freezer-MatteBlack-02-TotalNoFrost-D.jpg

DoorCooling+™

Fast cooling for stored door items

Air vents located in the front ceiling of the fridge direct cold air onto items stored in the top door baskets.

The refrigerator is shown open at an angle and filled with produce. White air is blowing from the top of the interior down around all of the food to keep it cool.

*Door cooling starts 15 seconds after the doors are closed.

Moist Balance Crisper

Keep crisp. Keep the crunch.

A lattice-patterned box cover keeps fruits and veggies crisp by helping to maintain the ideal moisture level

Generous Fresh Capacity

Store more of the good stuff

A dedicated full height single door fridge compartment, with generous interior space to store everyones favourites.

REF-ThorBEST-Freezer-MatteBlack-03-MultiAirFlow-D.jpg

Optimal Storage

Clever features make smart use of space

Retractable Shelf

Tall bottles and jugs? No problem. Simply slide the retractable shelf back to make way to fit it all in.

Wine Rack

Handy Wine Rack helps to keep bottles organised and your shelves in order.

    The front of a freezer is shown with blue shape and arrows pointing to demonstrate how the freezer fits in a kitchen space.
    The top of the freezer is shown at an angle with two arrows pointing in toward the wall to indicate it is flush with the cabinets surrounding it.
    The front of a freezer is shown with blue shape and arrows pointing to demonstrate how the freezer fits in a kitchen space.
    The top of the freezer is shown at an angle with two arrows pointing in toward the wall to indicate it is flush with the cabinets surrounding it.
    The front of a freezer is shown with blue shape and arrows pointing to demonstrate how the freezer fits in a kitchen space.

    Retractable Shelf

    Tall bottles and jugs? No problem. Simply slide the retractable shelf back to make way to fit it all in.

    The top of the freezer is shown at an angle with two arrows pointing in toward the wall to indicate it is flush with the cabinets surrounding it.

    Wine Rack

    Handy Wine Rack helps to keep bottles organised and your shelves in order.

      Seamless Fit Design

      Easy 'Built-in' look

      With its flat door and snug cabinet fit, this seamless design delivers a custom, built-in look.

      Clean Cabinet Fit for Clean Lines

      Designed for a clean, minimalist look.

      A Flat Door to Inspired Décor

      Achieve a high end, built-in look with the ultra flat, ultra flush door.

        Zero-Clearance Hinges

        The Zero-Clearance Hinges allows you to install right next to a wall, with minimal gap for a seamless built-in look.

        The front of a freezer is shown with blue shape and arrows pointing to demonstrate how the freezer fits in a kitchen space.
        The top of the freezer is shown at an angle with two arrows pointing in toward the wall to indicate it is flush with the cabinets surrounding it.
        The freezer is shown from above with the door swinging out and stopped in four different places and a magnified inset of the hinges shows the hinge can be flush with the wall and never touch it when opening.
        The front of a freezer is shown with blue shape and arrows pointing to demonstrate how the freezer fits in a kitchen space.
        The top of the freezer is shown at an angle with two arrows pointing in toward the wall to indicate it is flush with the cabinets surrounding it.
        The freezer is shown from above with the door swinging out and stopped in four different places and a magnified inset of the hinges shows the hinge can be flush with the wall and never touch it when opening.
        The front of a freezer is shown with blue shape and arrows pointing to demonstrate how the freezer fits in a kitchen space.

        Clean Cabinet Fit for Clean Lines

        Designed for a clean, minimalist look.

        The top of the freezer is shown at an angle with two arrows pointing in toward the wall to indicate it is flush with the cabinets surrounding it.

        A Flat Door to Inspired Décor

        Achieve a high end, built-in look with the ultra flat, ultra flush door.

          The freezer is shown from above with the door swinging out and stopped in four different places and a magnified inset of the hinges shows the hinge can be flush with the wall and never touch it when opening.

          Zero-Clearance Hinges

          The Zero-Clearance Hinges allows you to install right next to a wall, with minimal gap for a seamless built-in look.

          Premium Design

          Elevate the look of your kitchen with understated luxury

          Give your kitchen the finishing touch of modern elegance.
          The interior of the fridge is shown empty with the wine rack and shelf in place and the back which is labeled "Metal Fresh".

          Handy Wine Rack

          The top interior of the fridge is shown with the soft LED light bright.

          Soft LED Lighting

          The metallic decorations inside the fridge on the drawers are highlighted and labeled "Metallic Decoration" on the photo.

          Beautiful Finishes

          The inner display buttons are featured in the image and labeled 'Stylish Touch Display'.

          Stylish Touch Display

          A pointed finger rests on a surface. An icon of a crossed out fingerprint is shown, this represents the fingerprint resistant finish.

          Fingerprint Resistant Finish

          10 year parts warranty1

          Inverter Linear Compressor

          10 year parts warranty

          With low vibration and minimal moving parts the LG Inverter Linear Compressor is quiet and durable. As the heart of your refrigerator we back the Inverter Linear Compressor with a 10 year parts warranty.*

          *2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

          FAQs

          What is the benefit of a Door-in-Door refrigerator?

          LG’s Door-in-Door system provides easy access to everyday essentials without opening the whole Fridge door. Store regularly used drinks and snacks like milk, juice, butter, fruit and yoghurts in the easy to reach compartment, designed to minimise cool air loss and thus helps reduce energy usage in your smart tech LG Fridge.

          What do I need to plumb in a French Door fridge freezer? 

          You must engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your plumbed French Door fridge freezer, in accordance with the Owner Manual.Incorrect installation by a non qualified service personnel may result in product not working properly or failure.

          What do I need to plumb in a Side by Side fridge freezer? 

          You must engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your plumbed Side by Side fridge freezer, in accordance with the Owner Manual.Incorrect installation by a non qualified service personnel may result in product not working properly or failure.

          How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer? 

          Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. For models with ThinQ functionality, you can also use the LG ThinQ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models. 

           What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

           LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple clever features. From roomy French Door, Quad Door Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView Door-in-Door technology, and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that helps keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer drawer system. Don’t forget to check for the appliance's energy efficiency and product warranty. 

          What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed ice and water dispenser fridge?

          LG offers the choice of plumbed and non-plumbed fridge models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the water tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.

          What size fridge freezer do I need?

          Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb for capacity: 200-300L is perfectly designed for apartments and smaller households of 1+ people; 340-400L is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; 500-600L suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend 600L+. French Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range. 

          Will an LG fridge freezer make a lot of noise?

          Our LG fridge freezers utilise a Smart Inverter Compressor or Inverter Linear Compressor, designed to ensure the fridge generates low noise by adjusting cooling power and fridge temperatures based on its environment. The Smart Inverter Compressor or Inverter Linear Compressor helps to make your kitchen a quiet, relaxing place to enjoy.

          Does a lower fridge freezer capacity mean it is lower quality?

          No, our range of fridges are all designed to deliver high quality functionality, across a range of sizes to suit our customer’s needs. Although our smaller sized fridges generally have less features due to their size, this does not take away from the quality features they possess. Specifically, our low capacity fridges utilise the multi air flow feature, where air vents located in the rear of the fridge/freezer direct cold air into the fridge cavity to help keep food fresh. With this feature and many more, all LG fridge freezers are designed to offer high quality results, to suit the needs of all consumers.

          Print

          Key Specs

          • Product (WxHxD mm)

            595 x 1860 x 707

          • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

            162

          • Compressor Type

            Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

          • Finish (Door)

            Stainless Finish

          All Spec

          BASIC SPEC

          • Product Type

            LnF(Larder)

          CAPACITY

          • Net Total (L)

            386

          • Net Refrigerator (L)

            386

          CONTROL & DISPLAY

          • Door alarm

            Yes

          • Internal Electronic Control (LED)

            Yes

          • Express Cool

            Yes

          DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

          • Packing Weight (kg)

            78

          • Product Weight (kg)

            71

          • Height (mm)

            1860

          • Depth with handle (mm)

            707

          • Depth without door (mm)

            600

          • Product (WxHxD mm)

            595 x 1860 x 707

          • Depth without handle (mm)

            666

          • Packing (WxHxD) (mm)

            651 x 1953 x 768

          FEATURES

          • Door Cooling+™

            Yes

          • LINEAR Cooling

            Yes

          • Zero-Clearance Doors

            Yes

          • Reversible Door

            Yes

          • Refrigerant Type

            R600a

          ICE & WATER SYSTEM

          • Ice Tray

            No

          • Water Only Dispenser

            No

          MATERIAL & FINISH

          • Finish (Door)

            Stainless Finish

          • Metal Fresh

            No

          PERFORMANCE

          • Compressor Type

            Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

          • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

            162

          • Energy Rating

            4.5 Star

          REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

          • Door Baskets

            5

          • Interior Lamp

            Top LED

          • Shelving

            4

          • Utility Box

            No

          • Fresh Zone

            Yes (2)

          • Wine Rack

            Full

          • Pure N Fresh

            No

          • Vegetable Box (Fresh Balancer)

            No

          SMART TECHNOLOGY

          • Smart Diagnosis

            Yes

          • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

            No

          EAN CODE

          • EAN Code

            8806096049600

          WARRANTY

          • Product

            2 Years

          • Compressor

            10 Years Part Warranty*

          What people are saying

          Where to buy

          Find a retailer.

          Our Picks for You 

          Pay with Zip

          Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

          • cart

            Add your favourites to cart

          • checkout

            Select Afterpay at checkout

          • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

          • installment

            Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

          All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

          Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

          LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

          Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

          zip
          An account for everyone

          Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

          picture
          Repay your way
          Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
          picture
          Shop just about everywhere
          Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
          picture
          Rewards
          Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
          Most popular
          icon-payment-au-zip-pay

          Up to $1,000

          Interest free always

          For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

          Apply Now

          • Interest free always1

          • Flexible repayments

          • No establishment fee

          • $9.95 monthly account fee

            Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

          • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

          icon-payment-au-zip-money

          Over $1,000

          Bigger purchases

          For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

          Apply Now

          • Interest free for first 3 months1

            Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

          • Flexible repayments

            Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

          • One-off establishment fee

            A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

          • $9.95 monthly account fee

            Waived if you have nothing owing.

          • Interest free instalment plans2

            For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

          Frequently Asked Questions
          1. Zip Pay

          Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

          2. Zip Money

          Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

          Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
          Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
           