635L Side by Side Fridge with Non-Plumbed Ice & Water Dispenser
Features to love
*Matte Black product featured in images. Please refer to image gallery for Stainless Finish.
SpacePlus® Ice System
Ice and water direct from the door, room inside for more
We built the SpacePlus® Ice System straight into the fridge door, so you can get ice and water directly from the door, without taking up valuable storage space in the fridge or freezer. Fit more of the good stuff in!
UVnano® Water Dispenser
Built-in UV LED light helps keep the nozzle clean
Clean the nozzle without lifting a finger. The UVnano feature cleans inside of the water nozzle automatically for 10 minutes every hour.
*Lab tested at TÜV Rheinland measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, over a 24 hour period. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions.
Stay fresh for longer
The top part of the image is harvesting lettuce from the field. The bottom part of the image is a fresh salad in a round plate. The vegetables in these two images are naturally connected as if they were one image.
SurroundCooling™ | Cools from front and back
The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. The contents of the refrigerator can be seen through the InstaView door. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.
Pure N Fresh™ | Reduce fridge odours
Air circulation function inside the refrigerator
Air circulation function inside the refrigerator
FRESHBalancer® | Level up freshness with optimal humidity
The bottom drawers of the fridge are filled with colorful fresh produce. An inset image magnifies the control lever to choose the optimal humidity level to keep produce fresh.
LG ThinQ® Wi-Fi Connectivity
Smart control, smart life
With a compatible smartphone and LG ThinQ® app you can remotely adjust your fridge settings, so you're ready to accommodate the latest grocery run.*
Express the functions used in conjunction with Google
Remote Control | Monitor and adjust from your smartphone
Image on the right shows a woman standing in a grocery store looking at her phone. Image on the left shows the refrigerator front view. In the center of the images is an icon to show connectivity between the phone and refrigerator.
Smart Alert | Connect for easier control
The image on the left shows a woman standing outside the house. The image on the right shows that the refrigerator door has been left open. In the foreground of the two images is the phone screen which shows the LG ThinQ app notifications and the Wifi icon above the phone.
Smart Learner | Your fridge just got smarter
The whole family is sitting at the table preparing a meal. InstaView refrigerator installed on one side of the kitchen is creating cool air quickly.
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.
**Smart Learner settings can be turned on and off in the LG ThinQ® app. Needs at least 3 weeks of data to recognise patterns.
*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.
FAQs
What is the benefit of a Door-in-Door refrigerator?
LG’s Door-in-Door system provides easy access to everyday essentials without opening the whole Fridge door. Store regularly used drinks and snacks like milk, juice, butter, fruit and yoghurts in the easy to reach compartment, designed to minimise cool air loss and thus helps reduce energy usage in your smart tech LG Fridge.
What do I need to plumb in a French Door fridge freezer?
You must engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your plumbed French Door fridge freezer, in accordance with the Owner Manual.Incorrect installation by a non qualified service personnel may result in product not working properly or failure.
What do I need to plumb in a Side by Side fridge freezer?
You must engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your plumbed Side by Side fridge freezer, in accordance with the Owner Manual.Incorrect installation by a non qualified service personnel may result in product not working properly or failure.
How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. For models with ThinQ functionality, you can also use the LG ThinQ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.
What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?
LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple clever features. From roomy French Door, Quad Door Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView Door-in-Door technology, and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that helps keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer drawer system. Don’t forget to check for the appliance's energy efficiency and product warranty.
What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed ice and water dispenser fridge?
LG offers the choice of plumbed and non-plumbed fridge models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the water tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.
What size fridge freezer do I need?
Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb for capacity: 200-300L is perfectly designed for apartments and smaller households of 1+ people; 340-400L is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; 500-600L suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend 600L+. French Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.
Will an LG fridge freezer make a lot of noise?
Our LG fridge freezers utilise a Smart Inverter Compressor or Inverter Linear Compressor, designed to ensure the fridge generates low noise by adjusting cooling power and fridge temperatures based on its environment. The Smart Inverter Compressor or Inverter Linear Compressor helps to make your kitchen a quiet, relaxing place to enjoy.
Does a lower fridge freezer capacity mean it is lower quality?
No, our range of fridges are all designed to deliver high quality functionality, across a range of sizes to suit our customer’s needs. Although our smaller sized fridges generally have less features due to their size, this does not take away from the quality features they possess. Specifically, our low capacity fridges utilise the multi air flow feature, where air vents located in the rear of the fridge/freezer direct cold air into the fridge cavity to help keep food fresh. With this feature and many more, all LG fridge freezers are designed to offer high quality results, to suit the needs of all consumers.
Key Specs
-
Net Total (L)
635
-
Product (WxHxD mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
498
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
InstaView™
No
-
Door-in-Door®
No
-
Plumbing
No plumbing required
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Stainless Finish
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Side by Side
CAPACITY
-
Net Total (L)
635
-
Net Refrigerator (L)
416
-
Net Freezer (L)
219
-
Ice Maker (L)
14
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Internal Electronic Control (LED)
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
122
-
Product Weight (kg)
112
-
Height (mm)
1750
-
Depth with handle (mm)
735
-
Depth without door (mm)
620
-
Product (WxHxD mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
-
Depth without handle (mm)
735
-
Packing (WxHxD) (mm)
972 x 1891 x 770
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+™
Yes
-
Door-in-Door®
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
-
InstaView™
No
-
UVNano®
Yes
-
Refrigerant Type
R600a
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Tray
No
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Plumbing
No plumbing required
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
Yes(Cube & Crushed Ice)
-
Automatic Ice Maker
Yes (Spaceplus)
-
Craft Ice
No
-
Water Filtration System
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Stainless Finish
-
Metal Fresh
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
498
-
Energy Rating
3.5 Star
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Baskets
4
-
Interior Lamp
Top LED
-
Shelving
3
-
Utility Box
No
-
Fresh Zone
Yes (2)
-
Pure N Fresh
Yes
-
Vegetable Box (Fresh Balancer)
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806087966084
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Baskets
2
-
Interior Lamp
Top LED
-
Shelving
3
-
Drawer
2 Transparent
WARRANTY
-
Product
2 Years
-
Compressor
10 Year Parts Warranty*
