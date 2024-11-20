We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
625L Side by Side Fridge with InstaView Door-In-Door® in Matte Black Finish
Summary
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Type
Side By Side
-
Finish
Matte Black
-
InstaView®
Yes
-
Door-In-Door®
Yes
-
External Electronic Control
Yes
-
Hidden Hinges
Yes
CAPACITY(GROSS)
-
Total
625L
-
Refrigerator
411L
-
Freezer
214L
REFRIGERATOR FEATURES
-
Pure-N-Fresh
Yes
-
Door Cooling™
Yes
-
Interior Lamp
Yes (LED)
-
Shelving
Fixed (4)
Wine Rack (1)
-
Door Baskets
Fixed (5)
-
Drawers
Moisture Balance Crisper (1)
Fresh Balancer (1)
Utility Box (1)
FREEZER FEATURES
-
Interior Lamp
Yes (LED)
-
Drawers
2
-
Door Baskets
2
-
Shelving
4
TECHNICAL
-
Refrigerant Type
R600A
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
Yes
-
Digital Sensors (inc. Room Sensor)
Yes (7)
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
ICE & WATER
-
Water Dispenser
Yes
-
Ice Maker Type
Automatic - In Door
-
Ice Maker Options
Cubed / Crushed
SMART FEATURES
-
Smart Diagnosis®
Yes
-
LG ThinQ®¹
Yes
-
Connectivity
Wi-Fi
DIMENSIONS
-
Height (mm)
1790
-
Width (mm)
912
-
Depth - Without Door (mm)
610
-
Depth - Without Handle (mm)
738
-
Depth - With Door & Handle (mm)
738
-
Packaging (W x D x H)
968mm x 770mm x 1890mm
-
Weight (Unit)
130kg
COMPLIANCE
-
Energy Consumption(kw)
625
-
Energy Rating
2.5
-
EAN
8806098597505
WARRANTY
-
Refrigerator
2 Years
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
10 Year Parts Warranty*
* 2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)
DISCLAIMERS
-
Disclaimers
¹ Compatible smartphone required, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® application.
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.