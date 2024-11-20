We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
642L Side by Side Fridge with InstaView Door-In-Door® in Stainless Finish
Summary
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Type
Side By Side
-
Finish
Stainless
-
InstaView®
Yes
-
Door-In-Door®
Yes
-
External Electronic Control
Yes
-
Hidden Hinges
Yes
CAPACITY(GROSS)
-
Total
642L
-
Refrigerator
411L
-
Freezer
231L
REFRIGERATOR FEATURES
-
Pure-N-Fresh
Yes
-
Door Cooling™
Yes
-
Interior Lamp
Yes (LED)
-
Shelving
Fixed (4)
Wine Rack (1)
-
Door Baskets
Fixed (5)
-
Drawers
Moisture Balance Crisper (1)
Fresh Zone (1)
Utility Box (1)
FREEZER FEATURES
-
Interior Lamp
Yes (LED)
-
Drawers
2
-
Door Baskets
4
-
Shelving
4
TECHNICAL
-
Refrigerant Type
R600A
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
Yes
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
ICE & WATER
-
Ice Maker Type
Manual Twist Tray
SMART FEATURES
-
Smart Diagnosis®
Yes
-
LG ThinQ®¹
Yes
-
Connectivity
Wi-Fi
DIMENSIONS
-
Height (mm)
1790
-
Width (mm)
912
-
Depth - Without Door (mm)
610
-
Depth - Without Handle (mm)
738
-
Depth - With Door & Handle (mm)
738
-
Packaging (W x D x H)
972mm x 770mm x 1891mm
-
Weight (Unit)
121kg
-
Weight (Packaging)
132kg
COMPLIANCE
-
Energy Consumption(kw)
560
-
Energy Rating
2.5
-
EAN
8806098754687
WARRANTY
-
Refrigerator
2 Years
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
10 Year Parts Warranty*
* 2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)
DISCLAIMERS
-
Disclaimers
¹ Compatible smartphone required, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 9 or later required for LG ThinQ® application.
