Series 10 Washing Machine, Dryer & Stacking Kit Pack

Specs

Reviews

Support

Series 10 Washing Machine, Dryer & Stacking Kit Pack

WV10-1410SW

Series 10 Washing Machine, Dryer & Stacking Kit Pack

(0)
Bundle images

Summary

Print
PRODUCT DIMENSIONS (WXHXD MM)
600 x 850 x 620 (with door closed)
CAPACITY
10kg
Energy Rating
5 Star
ThinQ
Yes (Wi-Fi)

Key Specs

Max Wash Capacity (kg)

10

ezDispense (Auto Dosing)

Yes

Steam

Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity (kg)

10

PROGRAMS

Sportswear

Yes

Cotton

Yes

Allergy Care (washer)

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Mixed Fabric

Yes

Speed Wash

Quick 14 (2kg), TurboClean 39 (5kg)

Tub Clean

Yes

Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Yes

Door Lock Indication

Chrome

FEATURES

6 Motion Wash

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Product Type

Front Load Washer

Add Item

Yes

ezDispense (Auto Dosing)

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive Motors

10 Year Parts Warranty* *2 years parts and labour on the product and additional 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only).

Load Sensing

Yes

Steam

Yes

Stainless Steel Tub

Yes

Stainless Steel Lifter

Yes

Water Inlet

Hot & Cold

Water Level

4.5

ENERGY

Energy Rating (Wash)

5 Star

WELS Registration Code

C02096

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Child Lock

Yes

Pre Wash

Yes

Rinse+

Yes (Rinse+)

Spin

1400RPM

Temp.

95, 60, 40, 30, 20, Cold

Tub Clean

Yes

TurboClean

Yes (Turbo Clean 360®)

EAN CODE

EAN Code

8806091592910

Key Specs

Body Color

White

Max Dry Capacity(kg)

10

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 690

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

Yes

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Yes

Heat Source Type

Heat Pump Electric

Reversible Door

No

Smart Pairing

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White

Door Type

Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity(kg)

10

PROGRAMS

AI Dry

No

Allergy Care (dryer)

Yes

Bedding Refresh

No

Cool Air

Yes

Cotton

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Down Jacket Refresh

No

Download Cycle

Yes

Duvet

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Mixed Fabric

Yes

Quick 30

Yes

Quick Dry

No

Rack Dry

Yes

Sportswear

Yes

Towels

Yes

Warm Air

Yes

Wool

Yes

Activewear(Sportswear)

Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

3-19 hours

Display Type

Dial + Touch LED

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Figure Indicator

18:88

FEATURES

6 Motion Wash

No

AI DD

No

Product Type

Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

Yes

Dual Lint Filter

Yes

Empty Water Indicator

Yes

Heat Source Type

Heat Pump Electric

Inverter Motor

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive Motors

No

Reversible Door

No

Load Sensing

No

Sensor Dry

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes

TrueSteam

No

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

660 x 890 x 702

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)

1115

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 690

Product Weight (kg)

58.0

Box Weight (kg)

61.0

ENERGY

Energy Rating (Dry)

9 Star

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Anti Crease

Yes

Condenser Care

Yes

Drum Care

Yes

Dry Level

3 Levels

Less Time

Yes

More Time

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Beep On/Off

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Delay End

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

EAN CODE

EAN Code

8806091806703

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Smart Pairing

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Drain Hose Kit

Yes

Rack Assembly

Yes

Stacking Braket

Yes

WARRANTY

Warranty

2 years parts and labour on product. Additional 8 years on inverter compressor & motor (parts only)

All Spec

SPECIFICATION

Finishing

White

Dimension (H x W x D,mm)

65 * 600 * 590

N.weight

7.3kg

Gross Weight

8.4kg

