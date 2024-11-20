We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Series 10 Washing Machine, Dryer & Stacking Kit Pack
-
10kg Series 10 Front Load Washer - ezDispense
-
10kg Series 10 Heat Pump Dryer - 9 Star
-
Washing Machine Stacking Kit
Summary
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity (kg)
-
10
-
ezDispense (Auto Dosing)
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
-
White
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity (kg)
-
10
PROGRAMS
-
Sportswear
-
Yes
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Allergy Care (washer)
-
Yes
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Easy Care
-
Yes
-
Mixed Fabric
-
Yes
-
Speed Wash
-
Quick 14 (2kg), TurboClean 39 (5kg)
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
-
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
-
Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Chrome
FEATURES
-
6 Motion Wash
-
Yes
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Product Type
-
Front Load Washer
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
ezDispense (Auto Dosing)
-
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive Motors
-
10 Year Parts Warranty* *2 years parts and labour on the product and additional 8 years on Inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only).
-
Load Sensing
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Tub
-
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Lifter
-
Yes
-
Water Inlet
-
Hot & Cold
-
Water Level
-
4.5
ENERGY
-
Energy Rating (Wash)
-
5 Star
-
WELS Registration Code
-
C02096
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Pre Wash
-
Yes
-
Rinse+
-
Yes (Rinse+)
-
Spin
-
1400RPM
-
Temp.
-
95, 60, 40, 30, 20, Cold
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
TurboClean
-
Yes (Turbo Clean 360®)
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
-
8806091592910
Key Specs
-
Body Color
-
White
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
-
10
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 690
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
-
Yes
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
-
Yes
-
Heat Source Type
-
Heat Pump Electric
-
Reversible Door
-
No
-
Smart Pairing
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
-
White
-
Door Type
-
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
-
10
PROGRAMS
-
AI Dry
-
No
-
Allergy Care (dryer)
-
Yes
-
Bedding Refresh
-
No
-
Cool Air
-
Yes
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Down Jacket Refresh
-
No
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Easy Care
-
Yes
-
Mixed Fabric
-
Yes
-
Quick 30
-
Yes
-
Quick Dry
-
No
-
Rack Dry
-
Yes
-
Sportswear
-
Yes
-
Towels
-
Yes
-
Warm Air
-
Yes
-
Wool
-
Yes
-
Activewear(Sportswear)
-
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
-
3-19 hours
-
Display Type
-
Dial + Touch LED
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
-
18:88
FEATURES
-
6 Motion Wash
-
No
-
AI DD
-
No
-
Product Type
-
Condenser Dryer (Ventless)
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
-
Yes
-
Dual Lint Filter
-
Yes
-
Empty Water Indicator
-
Yes
-
Heat Source Type
-
Heat Pump Electric
-
Inverter Motor
-
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive Motors
-
No
-
Reversible Door
-
No
-
Load Sensing
-
No
-
Sensor Dry
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes
-
TrueSteam
-
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
660 x 890 x 702
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)
-
1115
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 690
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
58.0
-
Box Weight (kg)
-
61.0
ENERGY
-
Energy Rating (Dry)
-
9 Star
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Anti Crease
-
Yes
-
Condenser Care
-
Yes
-
Drum Care
-
Yes
-
Dry Level
-
3 Levels
-
Less Time
-
Yes
-
More Time
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Delay End
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
Yes
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
-
8806091806703
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
-
Yes
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
Drain Hose Kit
-
Yes
-
Rack Assembly
-
Yes
-
Stacking Braket
-
Yes
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
-
2 years parts and labour on product. Additional 8 years on inverter compressor & motor (parts only)
All Spec
SPECIFICATION
-
Finishing
-
White
-
Dimension (H x W x D,mm)
-
65 * 600 * 590
-
N.weight
-
7.3kg
-
Gross Weight
-
8.4kg
