We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 2 in1 - 16” Touch Display, Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processor. Windows 11 Pro
Expand Your View with One Click
Reach Faster with Hot Keys
Protect Your Work
Unbox and Upcycle
It shows the tablet mode LG gram 2in1.
Alt text
Alt text
High Resolution Large Display
Alt text
Alt text
Alt text
*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%.
DCI-P3 : The color standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).
Alt text
**Modified keyboard location to improve the airflow. Larger fan with more blades. Applied graphite sheet under the keyboard. The advanced cooling feature is in comparison to the preceding model.
Alt text
Long Battery Life and Wireless Portability
Alt text
Alt text
Alt text
The product image and features shown above are illustrated by a representative product and might differ partially from actual use.
Alt text
Alt text
Modes to Suit Your Mood
Alt text
Put Pen to Screen
Alt text
Alt text
*It is required to download the apps to use the features of the apps commented on above.
Alt text
Powerfully Performance
Alt text
Key Specs
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Pro
-
Size (Inch)
16
-
Processor
Intel® Core™ i5-1340P (1.9 GHz up to 4.6 GHz, 12 MB L3 Cache)
-
Memory
16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 5200 MHz)
-
SSD
512GB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
weight(kg)
1.48
-
Resolution
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Graphic
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Color gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Dimension(inch)
14.04 x 9.78 x 0.67
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
gram
-
Year
Y23
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
356.6 x 248.3 x 16.95
-
weight(kg)
1.48
-
Dimension(inch)
14.04 x 9.78 x 0.67
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
490 x 67 x 310
-
Shipping weight(kg)
2.58
-
weight(lb)
3.26
-
Shipping weight(lb)
5.69
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
19.29 x 2.64 x 12.20
BATTERY
-
Battery
80Wh
DESIGN
-
Chassis Materials
Aluminum, Magnesium, PC-ABS
-
Color
Obsidian Black
SYSTEM
-
Graphic
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Memory
16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 5200 MHz)
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Pro
-
Processor
Intel® Core™ i5-1340P (1.9 GHz up to 4.6 GHz, 12 MB L3 Cache)
DISPLAY
-
Brightness
350nit
-
Color gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Contrast
1200:1 (Typical)
-
Panel Type
IPS LCD with Pen Touch (Gorilla Glass)
-
Panel Multi
LGD
-
Pol
Glare
-
Ratio
16:10
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Resolution
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Response Time
30ms(Typical)
-
Size (Inch)
16
-
Size (cm)
40.6
SECURITY
-
finger print
NO
-
fTPM/HW TPM
Option
-
Slim Kensington lock
NO
-
SSD Security
YES
-
Secure mode
NO
-
HDD Security
NO
STORAGE
-
MMC Slot
Micro SD
-
SSD
512GB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
SOUND
-
Audio
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2, Max 5W(Smart Amp)
CONNECTIVITY
-
BT
BT 5.1
-
Webcam
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)
-
Wireless
Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)
-
LAN
10/100 with RJ45 adapter (Option)
POWER
-
AC Adapter
65W
-
AC Adapter type
USB Type-C (Desktop type)
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
New Stylus Pen(Wacom AES 2.0), USB-C to HDMI adapter
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
NO
-
Dolby Atmos
YES
-
LG gram Link
NO
-
DTS X:Ultra
NO
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
YES
-
Intel® Unision
YES
-
LG Control Center
NO
-
LG Display Extension
YES
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
NO
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
YES
-
LG On Screen Display 3
YES
-
LG PC Manuals
YES
-
LG Pen Settings
YES
-
LG Power Manager
NO
-
LG Reader Mode
NO
-
LG Security Guard
YES
-
Quick Share
NO
-
LG UltraGear Studio
NO
-
LG Update & Recovery
YES
-
LG Update Center
NO
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
YES
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
YES
-
Nebo for LG
NO
-
PCmover Professional
YES
-
Sync on Mobile
YES
-
Wacom notes
YES
-
Bamboo Paper
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant
YES
-
LG Quick Guide
NO
-
LG Lively Theme
YES
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 97 Key, UK: 98 Key, Japan : 101 key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)
-
Pointing Device
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 131.5 x 82.9mm)
LED
-
LED
Power, Charging, Caps Lock, webcam
THERMAL
-
Thermal
Mega cooling System
BUTTON
-
Button
Power button
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HP-Out
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
1 (USB3.2)
-
USB Type C
2 (USB4, PD, DP, Thunderbolt™ 4)
What people are saying
Where to buy
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.