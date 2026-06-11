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17-Inch LG gram Pro |
Copilot+ PC | Windows 11 Home
| Lightweight Dual AI Laptop | Intel® Core™ U7, IPS Display

17-Inch LG gram Pro |
Copilot+ PC | Windows 11 Home
| Lightweight Dual AI Laptop | Intel® Core™ U7, IPS Display

17Z90U-G.AU78AP
Front view of 17-Inch LG gram Pro | <br>Copilot+ PC | Windows 11 Home<br>| Lightweight Dual AI Laptop | Intel® Core™ U7, IPS Display 17Z90U-G.AU78AP
This image shows two lightweight laptops displayed on a bright background. One laptop is angled to highlight its slim, compact rear design, while the other is open, emphasizing a thin and lightweight build, with key specifications shown below.
This image shows a lightweight LG gram laptop floating against a dark background, emphasizing its slim and compact design. Text above highlights the weight of only 1,379 g for the 17 inch size, while a MIL-STD durability certification badge appears in the lower left, indicating military-standard durability testing.
The image shows a laptop screen split into two sections, presenting AI gram chat on-device on one side and AI gram chat cloud on the other, illustrating on-device and cloud-based AI chat interfaces.
The image features an Intel® Core™ Ultra processor set against a blue-to-purple gradient background, with large semi-transparent “AI” text layered behind the chipset.
This image shows an LG gram laptop connected with a tablet, smartphone, and desktop display, illustrating seamless multi-device syncing and content sharing across iOS, Android, and webOS using LG gram Link.
This image shows an LG Gram AI laptop on a dark background, illustrating remote security protection through ThinQ, with the device displayed as securely managed and protected even when accessed or controlled remotely.
The image shows a top-down view of a laptop with a vibrant, purple-themed graphic on the screen. Surrounding the laptop are dynamic sound wave visuals, indicating an immersive audio experience. The "Dolby Atmos" logo is displayed in the bottom right corner.
The image highlights the side ports of a laptop, including HDMI, USB 3.2, USB 4 Type-C (Thunderbolt™ 4), and an HP/MIC combo jack, enabling simple plug-and-play connectivity for charging, data transfer, and external displays without a docking station.
This image shows a dimensions diagram of the LG gram laptop, indicating the top view width and height, a diagonal size, and the side view showing thickness and weight.
Left side view and cover open
Top view and cover closed
Front view of 17-Inch LG gram Pro | <br>Copilot+ PC | Windows 11 Home<br>| Lightweight Dual AI Laptop | Intel® Core™ U7, IPS Display 17Z90U-G.AU78AP
This image shows two lightweight laptops displayed on a bright background. One laptop is angled to highlight its slim, compact rear design, while the other is open, emphasizing a thin and lightweight build, with key specifications shown below.
This image shows a lightweight LG gram laptop floating against a dark background, emphasizing its slim and compact design. Text above highlights the weight of only 1,379 g for the 17 inch size, while a MIL-STD durability certification badge appears in the lower left, indicating military-standard durability testing.
The image shows a laptop screen split into two sections, presenting AI gram chat on-device on one side and AI gram chat cloud on the other, illustrating on-device and cloud-based AI chat interfaces.
The image features an Intel® Core™ Ultra processor set against a blue-to-purple gradient background, with large semi-transparent “AI” text layered behind the chipset.
This image shows an LG gram laptop connected with a tablet, smartphone, and desktop display, illustrating seamless multi-device syncing and content sharing across iOS, Android, and webOS using LG gram Link.
This image shows an LG Gram AI laptop on a dark background, illustrating remote security protection through ThinQ, with the device displayed as securely managed and protected even when accessed or controlled remotely.
The image shows a top-down view of a laptop with a vibrant, purple-themed graphic on the screen. Surrounding the laptop are dynamic sound wave visuals, indicating an immersive audio experience. The "Dolby Atmos" logo is displayed in the bottom right corner.
The image highlights the side ports of a laptop, including HDMI, USB 3.2, USB 4 Type-C (Thunderbolt™ 4), and an HP/MIC combo jack, enabling simple plug-and-play connectivity for charging, data transfer, and external displays without a docking station.
This image shows a dimensions diagram of the LG gram laptop, indicating the top view width and height, a diagonal size, and the side view showing thickness and weight.
Left side view and cover open
Top view and cover closed

Key Features

  • 17-inch 16:10 2.5K (2560x1600) IPS LCD display
  • Copilot+ PC | Windows 11 Home 
  • Only 1,379g for a 17-inch laptop | 77Wh battery 
  • Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 355
  • 16GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 7500MHz)
  • M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 1TB
More
LG gram Pro AI logo

Ultra-portable Dual AI laptop for intelligent productivity

LG redefines portability—ultra-light and ultra-slim for true mobility, without compromising AI performance. Powered by LG gram’s exclusive Dual AI, combining On-device AI and Cloud AI, it delivers intelligent productivity wherever you go. Be a pro anywhere with the new ultra-portable Dual AI laptop.

Award winning excellence

A image of 2026 PCMag Readers' Choice Award logo

Best laptop brand of 2026*

Punches above its weight in portable performance.

*A trademark of Ziff Davis, LLC. Used under license.

*Reprinted with permission. © 2026 Ziff Davis, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

*LG gram was chosen as the Best Laptop Brand of 2026 based on the PCMag Readers' Choice Awards.

PortabilityPerformanceConnectivity & Security
An image displaying the text “The Next Level of Portability.”

True portability isn’t just about weight. It’s about being slim, compact, and powered for extended daily use. LG gram combines all of these—lightweight design, a thin profile that takes up minimal space in your bag, and a long-lasting battery—so you can stay productive anytime, anywhere.

Ultra-light. Ultra-slim.

LG gram Pro combines an incredibly light weight of just 1,379g with a thin, super-slim 13.3mm profile.

*The thickness and weight measurements are derived at the thinnest and lightest point and may vary. Please see the specifications for detailed product dimensions.

Ultra-durable

LG gram has been tested against seven selected MIL-STD-810H environmental test methods, providing enhanced durability for travel and everyday use without compromising its ultra-light design.

LG gram was tested by an independent laboratory against selected MIL-STD-810H environmental and durability test methods. The device passed seven MIL-STD-810H test methods, including:

· Method 500.6 – Low Pressure (Altitude): Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II – Operation.

· Method 501.7 – High Temperature: Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II – Operation.

· Method 502.7 – Low Temperature: Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II – Operation.

· Method 509.7 – Salt Fog: Tested on the laptop casing only.

· Method 514.8 – Vibration: Procedure I – General Vibration, Category 4.

· Method 516.8 – Shock: Procedure I – Functional Shock and Procedure IV – Transit Drop .

· Method 510.7 – Sand and Dust: Procedure I – Dust.

The device may not perform as tested under all conditions. Testing was conducted in a controlled laboratory environment. Do not attempt to replicate these tests.

Damage resulting from attempts to replicate these tests, misuse, abuse, accidents, or other external causes is not covered under the LG Limited Warranty.

Passing these tests does not mean the device is suitable for military use.

An image displaying the text “AI Performance at a Pro Level”

Pro power meets AI brilliance

Experience powerful performance with Intel’s AI-optimised processor. With Intel® graphics (4Xe) and an NPU that supports AI tasks, delivers fast responsiveness and stable performance even in multitasking environments. Combined with efficient power management, support for up to 16GB LPDDR5x memory, up to 1TB NVMe SSD storage, and an additional NVMe expansion slot enhances system speed and flexibility for video editing, 3D work, and AI-driven tasks.

50TOPS

Intel® Core™ Ultra processor

4Xe

Intel® graphics

'The image features an Intel® Core™ Ultra processor set against a blue-to-purple gradient background, with large semi-transparent “AI” text layered behind the chipset.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The performance of the NPU and GPU varies depending on the processor, and the above TOPS value stated is shown as 'Up to'.

*The above Memory and SSD options require separate purchase, and prices may vary depending on country and model.

*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Expanded AI experiences
with gram's Dual AI and Copilot+ PC

LG’s exclusive Dual AI solution delivers a seamless AI experience across both online and offline environments. Copilot+ PC AI features add even more flexibility to your workflow. Experience gram’s upgraded AI assistant for a smoother, more intuitive way to work.

This image shows the slim LG Gram AI laptop viewed from the front against a minimalist background.

Dual AI:
always-on performance
with On-Device & Cloud AI

The Dual AI of LG gram delivers a seamless AI experience across online and offline environments. Powered by EXAONE 3.5, LG’s AI solution, gram chat On-Device enables on-PC document search and summarisation without a network connection. With gram chat, you can instantly connect to gram Link to transfer files or make calls, making everyday tasks easier.

*Images are for illustrative purposes, with sequences shortened, and may differ from actual user experience.

*This service offers paid features of GPT4o but does not support search integration or coding editor functionality. 

*gram chat Cloud is available by installing the app via the link in the My gram App. The service is provided free of charge for up to one year, and installation and use are optional. After the free period, the service will no longer be available, and no paid subscription is offered.

*Please note that gram chat On-Device is designed for specific requests and does not support continuous conversations. For best results, use it for straightforward, one-time requests only.

Enjoy On-Device AI, even offline

Get tailored answers based on your archived files**

Recall recently viewed screen with simple keywords***

Summarise text and documents

Set various system options with simple commands****

*The gram chat On-Device function allows you to interact with documents stored on your PC, and it does not handle simple daily information or questions requiring internet searches.

*Some features may not work properly during initial use due to the On-Device AI's need for pre-learning time to adapt to the user. ① gram chat On-Device requires indexing to combine words with data from your PC content, which may take time to deliver desired results. ② At least 80 hours of pattern learning are required to use the battery usage detection notification.

*AI search results may vary depending on the data at the time of search, and the accuracy of the content is not guaranteed, so user verification is required.

*This feature supports English and Korean language only.

**Documents over 200,000 characters are not stored. Up to 1,000 documents under this limit can be saved. gram AI uses data stored on your laptop to provide search results and answers. Outputs may vary and are not guaranteed to be accurate. User discretion is advised.

***The PC screen is captured approximately once every 2 seconds, with a storage limit of about 13GB. Captured images are automatically deleted after a certain period. Users can customise settings such as whether to use the feature, screen storage duration, and capacity via the gear icon at the top of gram chat.

***This feature is disabled by default and is opt-in, which you can activate if you wish to use it.

***This feature: ① May have difficulty searching for handwritten text, blurry images, or decorative fonts. ② Searches rely on exact text matches, including spacing. ③ Using audio capture may reduce computing performance.

***This function doesn't recover lost files; instead, it helps users navigate to the previous screen by searching keywords. Users can retrieve files using copy and paste.

****Supported system settings: • Dark mode / • Fn lock / • Battery life extension / • AI battery usage detection / • Reader mode / • Touchpad / • Battery saving mode / • USB-C offline charging / • Brightness Control / • Sound Control

Copilot+ PCs are the fastest, most intelligent Windows PCs ever Next-level you. Now with AI.

Your everyday AI companion

Copilot empowers you with AI-driven search, quick summaries, and smart task management — so you can spark ideas, streamline your schedule, and stay focused on what matters most.

Heavy projects? Light lift

Copilot+ PCs handle your most demanding edits with ease so you can stay focused on progress, without slowing down.

One click, more actions

Instant shortcuts to help you understand it, write it, and move on. Plus, it can recognise images too, letting you save time and stay focused all in one click.*

Find it instantly, search in your own language

Recall brings back what you’ve seen before by describing it. Natural Search helps you find what’s on your PC using natural language—no keywords needed.**

*Image actions now available across devices; other actions vary by device region, language and character set. Subscription required for some actions. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs

**Works with specific text, image, and document formats only; optimised for select languages (English, Chinese (Simplified), French, German, Japanese, and Spanish). See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs

***Windows Hello facial recognition available on select Copilot+ PCs.

****Copilot in Windows requires Windows 11. Some features require an NPU. Timing of feature delivery and availability varies by market and device. See http://aka.ms/WindowsAIFeatures.

17 inch large screen. Pro productivity.

Experience clear, detailed visuals on LG gram’s 17 inch WQXGA display. With a 2560×1600 resolution and a spacious 16:10 aspect ratio, the large 17 inch screen provides ample workspace for multitasking productivity, making it easier to manage multiple windows and tasks at once. Featuring DCI-P3 99% (Typical) colour coverage and 350 nits (Typical) brightness, it delivers sharp detail and accurate colour across the entire display.

This image shows the front view of the LG gram laptop display with a vivid, colorful liquid splash visual on the screen, set against a gradient background. Above the display, icons highlight key specifications including a 17 inch IPS display with 178° wide viewing angles, DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) color gamut, and 1200:1 (Typ.) contrast ratio.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*DCI-P3 Typical 99%. (DCI-P3: The colour standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI)).

Overseas model pictured - white version not available in Australia

Immersive spatial sound all around you

Soundscapes come alive. Dolby Atmos technology envelops you in a lush, expansive, 360-degree auditory adventure.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

*Dolby Atmos performance claims are based on information provided on the official Dolby Atmos website.

This image shows an LG gram laptop connected with a tablet, smartphone, and desktop display, illustrating seamless multi-device syncing and content sharing across iOS, Android, and webOS using LG gram Link.

Easy device sync—
iOS, Android, and webOS
on your LG gram

No matter if it’s iOS, Android, or webOS, gram Link connects everything—so you can stop worrying about OS compatibility. Share files, mirror screens, and stay seamlessly connected across all your devices.

Key features of LG gram Link

Multi-device file sharing

Cross-device screen & control

Photo search & organisation

Mobile alerts & audio on PC

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To work properly, install the LG gram Link app on your mobile devices, with iOS version 16.4 or later and Android version 9 or higher required.

*To install the LG gram link app, you can use the [LG Update program] to automatically find and install the LG Update app that matches your system. (Applies to models released in 2024 and later). 

*The webOS integration feature is supported only on models running webOS26.

*The file sharing feature can be used without a network connection via Bluetooth. All other features require the laptop and mobile device to be connected to the same network.

*Smart Monitor support will be available at a later date. Some Smart TVs and monitors may not be supported.

*iOS, Android logos are registered trademarks of Apple Inc., Google LLC, and LG Electronics Inc., respectively.

This image shows an LG Gram AI laptop on a dark background, illustrating remote security protection through ThinQ, with the device displayed as securely managed and protected even when accessed or controlled remotely.

Erase. Lock.
Protect—remotely.

With ThinQ, you can remotely lock your LG gram and completely erase data if it is lost. Data is deleted to prevent both recovery and forensic access, keeping your sensitive information secure.

*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region.

*This feature is supported with an active internet connection. 

*Support is scheduled to begin from Q1 2026. Supported models and availability may vary by country.

LG ThinQ® app available from Google Play Store or Apple App required, compatible with Android or iOS smartphones required (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher). Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by model.

The image highlights the side ports of a laptop, including HDMI, USB 3.2, USB 4 Type-C (Thunderbolt™ 4), and an HP/MIC combo jack, enabling simple plug-and-play connectivity for charging, data transfer, and external displays without a docking station.

Simple,
instant connectivity

Two USB 3.2 ports, one HDMI port, and two Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C ports support fast data transfer, USB-C charging, and external displays.

Plug-and-play connectivity supports efficient work without a docking station.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*USB Type-C™ and USB-C™ are trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.

Print

All Spec

BUTTON

  • Button

    Power Button with LED

CONNECTIVITY

  • BT

    BT 6.0

  • Webcam

    FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)

  • Wireless

    Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE211 (WiFi7, 2x2, BT Combo)

  • LAN

    10/100 or Gigabit with RJ45 Gender (Option) 10/100 with RJ45 adapter (Option) (Vary by countries and SKU)

DESIGN

  • Colour

    Black

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

  • Dimension(mm)

    379.4 x 265.4 x 13.3~15.98

  • weight(kg)

    Non-Touch :1.379kg Touch : 1.499kg

  • Shipping Dimension(mm)

    499 x 307 x 60 mm

  • Dimension(inch)

    14.9 x 10.4 x 0.52~0.57

  • weight(lb)

    Non-Touch : 3.04 lb Touch : 3.30lb

  • Shipping weight(kg)

    2.27 kg

  • Shipping weight(lb)

    5.00lb

  • Shipping Dimension(inch)

    19.65 × 12.09 × 2.36 inch

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    17 inch

  • Brightness

    350nit

  • Colour Gamut

    DCI-P3 99% (Typical)

  • Contrast

    1200:1 (Typical)

  • Panel Type

    IPS LCD

  • Panel Multi

    LGD (Touch Option)

  • Pol

    Anti-Glare(Non-Touch) / Glare(Touch)

  • Ratio

    16:10

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Resolution

    WQXGA (2560x1600)

  • Response Time

    30 ms(Typical)

  • Size (cm)

    43.18cm

INPUT DEVICE

  • Keyboard

    Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 100Key, UK: 101Key, w/ 4 Column Numeric Keypad)

  • Pointing Device

    Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

  • HP-Out

    4Pole Headset, US type

  • USB Type A

    USB 3.2 Gen1 (x2)

  • USB Type C

    USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

  • HDMI

    HDMI 2.1 (4K@60Hz)

LED

  • LED

    Power, Caps Lock, Charging (White single color), IR LED, Webcam LED, MIC LED

POWER

  • AC Adapter

    KR/EU: 65W (3pole) with external C-to-C cable ( 3A cable ) NA/JP/TW : 65W (2pole) with external C-to-C cable ( 3A cable ) Others : 65W (2pole) with internal cable and with extra AC power cord

SOUND

  • Audio

    HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

  • Speaker

    Stereo Speaker (3.0W x2) Smart AMP (MAX 5W)

SYSTEM

  • Graphic

    Intel® Arc™ graphics

  • Memory

    16GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 7500MHz)

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Processor

    Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 355 (8 Cores: 4P + 4 LP-E, P-Core Max 4.7 GHz, Intel Smart Cache 12MB)

THERMAL

  • Thermal

    Mega dual cooling system

BATTERY

  • Battery

    77 Wh Li-Ion

PRE-INSTALLED SW

  • Dolby Atmos

    O

  • LG gram Link

    O

  • Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

    O

  • LG Display Extension

    O

  • LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

    O

  • LG Glance by Mirametrix®

    X

  • LG Pen Settings

    X

  • Quick Share

    X

  • McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

    O

  • Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

    O

  • Bamboo Paper

    X

  • LG Lively Theme

    O

STORAGE

  • SSD

    M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 1TB

ACCESSORY

  • Accessory

    Laptop Adapter, USB C to C cable, USB-C to RJ45 adapter (Vary by countries and SKU)

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