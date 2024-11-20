We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 14" Ultra-Lightweight and Slim Laptop with Intel® Evo 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Processor and Iris® Xe Graphics
All Spec
FEATURES -
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
-
Back-Lit Keyboard
Yes
-
Fingerprint ID
Yes
-
MIL-STD810G
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
DTS:X Ultra
Yes
-
Webcam Resolution
HD Webcam
-
Thunderbolt™ 4
Yes
DISPLAY -
-
Screen Size
14.0"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Resolution
WUXGA (1920 x 1200)
-
Colour gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Graphics
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
PROCESSOR -
-
Processor
i7-1165G7 (2.8 GHz, Turbo up to 4.7 GHz, L3 Cache 12MB, 28W)
MEMORY -
-
RAM
8GB LPDDR4X
MATERIAL -
-
Material
Magnesium Alloy
-
Colour
Obsidian Black
CONNECTIVITY -
-
Wireless
Intel® Wireless-AX201 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)
-
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 5.1
PORTS AND CONNECTIONS -
-
HDMI (Standard)
Yes
-
USB C (Thunderbolt)
Yes (2) - Thunderbolt4
-
USB A
Yes (2) - USB 3.2 Gen 2x1
-
UFS/Micro-SD
Yes - UFS
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
DC-In
Yes (via USB-C)
HARD DRIVE -
-
Type
M.2 2280 SSD
-
Interface
NVMe™
-
Storage
512GB
AUDIO -
-
Speaker
Stereo Speaker (1.5W x 2)
BATTERY -
-
Battery
72 Wh Li-Ion
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT -
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
313.4 x 215.2 x 16.8 mm
-
Weight
999g
WARRANTY/UPC -
-
Limited Warranty
1 Year
-
