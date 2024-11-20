We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram Ultra-Lightweight Laptop with 14” 16:10 IPS Display and Intel® Evo™ platform
All Spec
FEATURES -
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
-
Back-Lit Keyboard
Yes
-
Fingerprint ID
Yes
-
MIL-STD810G1
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
DTS:X Ultra
Yes
-
Webcam Resolution
HD Webcam
-
Thunderbolt™ 4
Yes (2)
-
*
The MIL-STD810G is a series of tests designed by the U.S. military to examine the limits of each feature to assess the product under certain conditions. The LG gram underwent rigorous testing by a third party laboratory against 7 of the MIL-STD810G (shock, low pressure, high/low temp, dust, vibration and salt fog) test methods and passed the tests for durability.
DISPLAY -
-
Screen Size
14.0"(35.5cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Resolution
WUXGA (1920 x 1200)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:10
-
Colour gamut
DCI-P3 99%
-
Graphics
Intel Iris Xe Graphics (Shared)
PROCESSOR -
-
Processor (Base/Turbo Clock)
Intel 11th Quad-core i5 1135G7(8MB Cache, 2.4GHz, Turbo Boost Upto 4.2GH)
MEMORY -
-
RAM
8GB On-Board (LPDDR4x 4266 MHz)
MATERIAL -
-
Material
Magnesium Alloy
-
Colour
Quartz Silver
CONNECTIVITY -
-
Wireless
Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (2.4Gbps)
-
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 5.1
PORTS AND CONNECTIONS -
-
HDMI (Standard)
Yes - Ver. 2.0
-
USB C (Thunderbolt)
Yes (2) - Thunderbolt4
-
USB A
Yes (2) - USB 3.2 Gen 2x1
-
UFS/Micro-SD
Yes - UFS
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
DC-In
Yes (via USB-C)
HARD DRIVE -
-
Type
M.2 2280 SSD
-
Interface
NVMe™
-
Storage
256GB + 1Slot
AUDIO -
-
Speaker
Stereo Speaker (1.5W x 2)
BATTERY -
-
Battery Weight
270g
-
Battery Cell Type
4 cell lithium ion
-
Lithium Battery Energy Contents (in Watt Hours)
72Wh
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT -
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
313.4 x 215.2 x 16.8 mm
-
Weight
999g
WARRANTY/UPC -
-
Limited Warranty
1 Year
