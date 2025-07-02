We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 17” | Copilot+ PC | gram AI | Lightweight | Intel ® Core™ Ultra5 Processor 226V | 16GB RAM | Windows 11 | 512GB SSD
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Best laptop brand of 2025 Top-rated laptop brand with incredibly high scores in almost every category A trademark of Ziff Davis, LLC. Used under license. Reprinted with permission. © 2025 Ziff Davis, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
*Measured at the thinnest part.
gram AI
Power of AI. Power of You.
gram AI, integrated into LG gram, redefines AI by deeply understanding users. It combines On-Device AI for secure, personalised solutions with Cloud AI for expansive, data-rich insights. gram AI provides privacy and precision, delivering productivity and efficiency anytime, anywhere.
A split-screen image showcasing 'gram AI' with two distinct modes: 'gram chat On-Device' on the left, represented by a pink icon, and 'gram chat Cloud' on the right, represented by a blue icon. The screen displays an AI interface, symbolising seamless AI functionality across both modes.
Please note that gram chat On-Device is designed for specific requests and does not support continuous conversations. For best results, use it for straightforward, one-time requests only.
gram chat On-Device: Personalised answers just for you.
The gram chat On-Device function allows you to interact with documents stored on your PC, and it does not handle simple daily information or questions requiring internet searches.
Some features are not optimised during initial use due to the On-Device AI's need for pre-learning time to adapt to the user. ① gram chat On-Device requires indexing to combine words with data from your PC content, which may take time to deliver desired results. ② At least 80 hours of pattern learning are required to use the battery usage detection notification.
AI search results may vary depending on the data at the time of search, and the accuracy of the content is not guaranteed, so user verification is required.
This feature supports English and Korean language only.
*The PC screen is captured approximately once every 2 seconds, with a storage limit of about 13GB. Captured images are automatically deleted after a certain period. Users can customise settings such as whether to use the feature, screen storage duration, and capacity via the gear icon at the top of gram chat.
*This feature is disabled by default. Please opt-in to activate it if you wish to use it.
*This feature ① May have difficulty searching for handwritten text, blurry images, or decorative fonts. ② Searches rely on exact text matches, including spacing. ③ Using audio capture may reduce computing performance.
^Supported system settings: • Dark mode / • Fn lock / • Battery life extension / • AI battery usage detection / • Reader mode / • Touchpad / • Battery saving mode / • USB-C offline charging / • Brightness Control / • Sound Control
gram chat Cloud: Latest answers based on open AI GPT 4o.
*This service offers paid features of GPT4o but does not support search integration or coding editor functionality. gram chat Cloud is free for the first year after user registration, after which it becomes a paid service. Users will be notified separately during this period and can opt out if they wish.
*Linked with Google Workspace, Microsoft 365.
AI assistant Copilot in Windows 11
Discover the power of AI with Copilot in Windows
Get real answers from the internet and generate images with ease using Copilot in Windows. This powerful AI tool leverages online resources to provide you with up-to-date information tailored to your queries. With just a few clicks, you can obtain the answers you need and create custom images to enhance your projects.
A laptop featuring the Windows 11 Bloom wallpaper on its screen, with a close-up highlighting a dedicated Copilot key on the keyboard. The 'Copilot+PC' logo is prominently displayed in the top left corner, emphasising AI-integrated functionality.
Screens simulated. Requires a Microsoft account and an internet connection to function properly.
AI features with Copilot in Windows 11 may vary in performance depending on user needs and usage environments, and may not provide the same level of performance across all use cases.
Recall instantly
Don't struggle to find which folder you saved a file in. Just describe something you remember, and gram will instantly find what you need.
Be a pro artist with Co-creator
Not everyone needs to have the skills of an artist. Just sketch out your thoughts, and instantly get an image that looks like it was created by a professional designer.
Live Caption in real-time
Experience seamless communication with the Live Caption feature. Get real-time, on-screen transcription from any audio source in your desired language, making every conversation easy and effortless.
Enhance video calls with Windows Studio effect
Don't worry about unexpected video calls. With creative filters like lighting improvement and distraction blurring, you can ensure a flawless presentation every time.
The light life
LG gram's lightweight of 1,389g in a slim body of 16.0mm is engineered to suit any lifestyle.
The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only.
MIL-STD-810H standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 *High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; *Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure I – Functional and Procedure Ⅳ - Transit Drop). Tests performed in controlled environment. Please do not attempt.
Crisp details, vivid experiences
Immerse yourself in vibrant, rich colours with stunning WQXGA resolution and DCI-P3 99% wide colour gamut. The LG gram brings your ideas to life with clarity, adding precision and depth to every visual.
17” 16:10 display
Stretch every visual moment
Boost your productivity with a bigger view. The 17-inch screen helps you see more^ at once, making tasks feel easier. The 16:10 aspect ratio gives you extra space, so you can scroll less and focus more. With DCI-P3 99% colour coverage, enjoy vibrant details and rich, true-to-life colours.
DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%. (DCI-P3: The colour standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI)).
^compared to the standard 16:9 aspect ratio
Anti-glare display
Stay focused, see clearly
Enjoy a sharp and vibrant display without worrying about reflections, even in bright environments.
The brightness is 350nits (Typ.).
True multitasking freedom
Born for AI, perfectly paired with Intel® Lunar Lake
Intel® Lunar Lake with 40 NPU Tera Operations per Second (TOPS) is a groundbreaking processor for PCs, delivering over three times* the AI performance compared to previous generations, enabling the capabilities required for an enhanced Copilot+ experience. With innovative power efficiency and the distinct performance of an AI-dedicated processor, it efficiently handles AI and machine learning tasks.
A laptop featuring an AI chip graphic on its screen, surrounded by a futuristic circuit board design that emphasizes advanced processing capabilities. The Intel Core Ultra logo is prominently displayed in the bottom left corner, highlighting cutting-edge performance.
Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel Core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.
The performance of the NPU and GPU varies depending on the processor.
*The stated performance is based on Intel's internal benchmarks, comparing it to the previous Intel Core Ultra Processor Series1.
Smooth, swift multitasking
Experience fast multitasking with LPDDR5x channel memory for efficient data handling and Dual NVMe SSDs for quick access to your storage.
gram Link
Get all connected*
LG gram easily connects as many as 10 devices all at once, whether the device is iOS or Android. Share, collaborate, and create by turning your workspace into a concert of technology.
To work properly, install the LG gram Link app on your mobile devices, with iOS version 15.2 or later and Android version 9 or higher required.
To install the LG gram Link app, you can use the [LG Update program] to automatically find and install the LG Update app that matches your system. (Applies to models released in 2024 and later).
*All the devices need to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network.
Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
Smart power, unplug and play
Powered by a 77Wh high-capacity battery and our AI Smart Assistant, gram adapts to your environment, delivering optimised and prolonged performance. Boost your productivity and enjoy seamless play.
Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilised and power management settings.
To use the AI Smart Assistant's battery usage detection notification feature, at least 80 hours of pattern learning is required.
Key Specs
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
-
Size (Inch)
17inch
-
Processor
Intel® Core™ Ultra5 226V (8 Cores: 4P + 4LPE, P: 2.1 up to 4.5 GHz / E: 2.1 up to 3.5 GHz, Intel Smart Cache 8 MB, 40TOPS NPU, 16GB Memory)
-
Memory
Included in processor, 16GB LPDDR5X (8533MHz)
-
SSD
M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 512GB
-
Resolution
WQXGA 2560*1600
-
Graphic
Intel® Arc™ graphics
-
Dimension(inch)
14.9 x 10.2 x 0.63~0.70
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
gram
-
Year
Y25
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
378.8 x 258.8 x 16.0~17.8
-
Dimension(inch)
14.9 x 10.2 x 0.63~0.70
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
499 x 307 x 60
-
Shipping weight(kg)
2.30 kg
-
weight(lb)
3.06 lbs
-
Shipping weight(lb)
5.07 lbs
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
19.6 x 12.1 x 2.4
BATTERY
-
Battery
77 Wh Li-Ion
DESIGN
-
Colour
- Colour: Snow White, Charcoal gray, Obsidian Black - A part: Mg (White/ gray/ Black) - B part: PC-ABS (Black) - C part: Mg (White/ gray/ Black), KBD: Texture (White/ Black) - D part: Mg (White/ gray/ Black)
SYSTEM
-
Graphic
Intel® Arc™ graphics
-
Memory
Included in processor, 16GB LPDDR5X (8533MHz)
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
-
Processor
Intel® Core™ Ultra5 226V (8 Cores: 4P + 4LPE, P: 2.1 up to 4.5 GHz / E: 2.1 up to 3.5 GHz, Intel Smart Cache 8 MB, 40TOPS NPU, 16GB Memory)
DISPLAY
-
Brightness
350nit(60Hz non touch)
-
Contrast
1200:1 (Typical) / 1500:1 (Typical)
-
Panel Type
IPS Non Touch (60Hz)
-
Panel Multi
LGD
-
Pol
Anti-Glare
-
Ratio
16:10
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Resolution
WQXGA 2560*1600
-
Size (Inch)
17inch
-
Size (cm)
43.18cm
STORAGE
-
SSD
M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 512GB
SOUND
-
Audio
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2 Smart Amp (Max 5W)
CONNECTIVITY
-
BT
BT 5.3
-
Webcam
FHD Webcam with Dual Mic (No Face recognition)
-
Wireless
Intel® Wireless-BE201 (Wi-Fi 6, will support Wi-Fi 7 when updated)
-
LAN
10/100 or Gigabit with RJ45 Gender (Option) 10/100 with RJ45 adapter (Option) (Vary by countries and SKU)
POWER
-
AC Adapter
- 65W (New, Small size) 3pole with external C to C 1.8m/3A cable, White/Black (Wall-mount 'I' type, for KR/EU) - 65W (New, Small size) 2pole with external C to C 1.8m/3A cable, White/Black (Wall-mount 'I' type, for US/CA/JP/TW) - 65W 3pole with Power cord, White/Black (Desktop type for IN/PK/NG) - 65W 2pole with Power cord, White/Black (Desktop type for Global except KR/EU/US/CA/JP/TW/IN/PK/NG)
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
Laptop Adapter, USB C to C cable, USB-C to RJ45 adapter (Vary by countries and SKU)
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 97 Key, UK: 98 Key w/ 3 Column Numeric Keypad)
LED
-
LED
Power, Charging, Caps Lock, webcam
THERMAL
-
Thermal
Mega dual cooling system
BUTTON
-
Button
Power button with Fingerprint
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HP-Out
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)
-
USB Type C
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
-
HDMI
HDMI 2.1 (4K@60Hz)
