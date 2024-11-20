We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Full HD Ultrabook
All Spec
OPERATING SYSTEM
-
Windows
Windows 8 (64bit)
DESIGN
-
Display Bezel
Slim and Narrow Bezel
DISPLAY -
-
Screen Size
13.3" (34cm)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
-
Screen Type
16:9 IPS LCD
-
Viewing Angle
178°/178°
-
Brightness
300cd/m2
-
Backlight
Edge LED
-
Screen Finish
Glossy
PERFORMANCE
-
Processor
3rd gen Intel® Core™ i5-3337U Processor (1.8GHz, 3MB L3 Cache)
-
Chipset
Intel HM 77
-
Power On Time
6 seconds
STORAGE
-
Capacity
SSD 128 GB (SATA3 6Gbps)
SYSTEM MEMORY
-
Memory
4GB (DDR3L 1600MHz)
GRAPHICS
-
Integrated Graphics
Intel HD Graphics 4000
WIRELESS
-
WiDi
Intel WiDi (Wireless Display)
-
Wireless
802.11 b/g/n 300Mbps
-
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 4.0 + LE (Low Energy)
AUDIO -
-
Audio
HD Audio, SRS Sound Solutions
-
Speakers
1.0W x 2, Stereo Speakers
-
Microphone
Internal
KEYBOARD
-
Keyboard
88 Key (Including 6 Easy Hot Keys)
-
Touch Pad
Scroll and Gesture Functions
CAMERA
-
Webcam
1.3 Megapixel (Front Only)
CONNECTIONS
-
USB
Yes (2 x USB 3.0)
-
Headphone Output
Yes (1)
-
DC Power
Yes (1)
-
Mini RJ45
Yes (1)
-
HDMI (Standard Size)
Yes (1)
-
Memory Card Slot
Yes (2 x Micro-SD)
BATTERY -
-
Battery Life
Up to 6.5 hours (on Mobile Mark® 2007)
-
Battery
3 Cell (4000mAh)
-
Type
Lithium Polymer
INCLUDED IN BOX
-
Main Unit
Z360 Ultrabook
-
Manual
Printed Booklet
-
Power Supply
65W 100V-240V
-
Warranty Card
12 months Parts and Labour
-
Adaptor
RJ45 Mini to Standard
INCLUDED SOFTWARE
-
McAfee Internet Security 2013 (90 Days Trial)
Yes
-
Windows 8 Style App (Evernote, Accuweather, Music Maker Jam, Microsoft Skype, LINE, LG Easy Guide, LG Trouble Shooting Guide)
Yes
-
Microsoft Games
Yes
-
Microsoft Skype
Yes
-
LG Network Share
Yes
-
Microsoft Office 365 Home Premium (30 Days Trial)
Yes
-
LG Recovery Center
Yes
-
Rapid Start Manager/Power Manager
Yes
-
LG Control Center
Yes
-
LG Update Center
Yes
-
Microsoft Fresh Paint
Yes
-
SRS Sound Solution
Yes
-
LG Smart Share
Yes
SIZE AND WEIGHT
-
Dimensions (WxHxD)
314mm x 219mm x 14mm
-
Weight
1.15kg
