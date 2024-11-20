We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG G PAD 8.3 tablet features a beautiful 8.3" Full HD display and a powerful quad-core processor, which allows you to multi-task efficiently with a suite of intuitive features.
LG G PAD 8.3 tablet features a beautiful 8.3" Full HD display and a powerful quad-core processor, which allows you to multi-task efficiently with a suite of intuitive features.
All Spec
SPECIFICATIONS
-
Type
Tablet
-
Processor
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 600 1.7 GHz Quad-Core Processor
-
Dimensions (H x W x D)
216.8 mm x 126.5 mm x 8.3 mm
-
Weight
338g
-
Display
8.3"(21cm) Full HD IPS Display, 1920 x 1200 pixels, 273 ppi
-
Touch Screen
Yes
-
Battery Capacity
4,600 mAh Li-Polymer
-
Total Internal Memory
2GB RAM, 16GB eMMC Memory
-
MicroSD™ Memory Slot
Support up to 64 GB (MicroSD™cards sold separately)
LG AND ANDROID™ ENHANCEMENTS
-
Android™ Platform
Android® 4.2.2 Platform (Jelly Bean)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wi-Fi® Connectivity
802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4/5 GHz)
-
Bluetooth® Version
4.0 LE
-
Miracast™
Display multimedia contents onto other compatible Android® display devices.
-
SmartShare
Share media wirelessty to DLNA®- enabled devices.
-
GPS
Yes
-
Q Pair™
Links to your Android® smartphone so you can use both devices in tandem. (Compatible with phones running Android 4.1 or later.)
CAMERA/VIDEO
-
Rear-Facing Camera
1.3 MP Camera
-
Front-Facing Camera
5 MP AF BSI Camera
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.