We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
14kg Top Load Washing Machine - TurboClean3D™
*The TurboClean3D™ wash option is available on the ‘Cotton Wash' cycle only. 40 minute wash time based on a maximum load size of 3.5kg at water level 3. Wash times may vary depending on the load weight.
*Based on test load for 14kg rated load capacity under the Greenhouse & Energy Minimum Standards (Clothes Washing Machines) Determination 2015.
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity (kg)
14
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
690 x 1023 x 730
-
Steam
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes (Wi-Fi)
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Stone Silver
-
Lid Type
Tempered Glass
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity (kg)
14
PROGRAMS
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Speed Wash
Yes
-
Sports Wear
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
FEATURES
-
6 Motion Wash
Yes
-
Product Type
Top Load Washer
-
Inverter DirectDrive Motors
Yes
-
Load Sensing
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Tub
Yes
-
JetSpray
Yes
-
Lint Filter
Auto Clean Lint Filter
-
TurboClean 3D
Yes
-
TurboClean
Yes
-
TurboDrum
Yes
-
Water Inlet
Hot & Cold
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Height with Lid Open (mm)
1410
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
750 x 1100 x 800
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
690 x 1023 x 730
-
Product Weight (kg)
70
ENERGY
-
Energy Rating (Wash)
4 Star
-
WELS Registration Code
C01705 (Eco Cotton, Press Water Level for 3 sec., Hot Wash and Cold Wash) / Water Consumption per wash: 144L
-
WELS Water Rating (Wash)
4 Star
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi)
-
Extra Rinse
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Soak
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Rinse
Yes (5 Levels)
-
Steam
Yes
-
Water Level
Yes (10 Levels)
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Temp.
Yes (3 Levels)
-
Time Delay
Yes (3-19 hours)
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8801031552917
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes (Wi-Fi)
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
Yes (3-18 hours)
-
Display Type
Electronic Press Button
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
2 years parts and labour warranty and an additional 8 years parts warranty on Inverter DirectDrive Motors.
What people are saying
Where to buy
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.