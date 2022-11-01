The internet's invention was a monumental turning point for technology. What started as a means for governments and schools to share information quickly grew into a worldwide network that connects billions of people and devices. This transformation has influenced everything from business and communication to how we enjoy movies and learn new things.

LG recognised the internet's vast potential early on and integrated it into new products, making everything from TVs to fridges smarter. By incorporating internet connectivity, LG not only enhanced the utility and convenience of these appliances but also pioneered the era of smart homes. With the ThinQ platform, LG leveraged the internet to make appliances smarter, learning from users to better meet their needs.

Reflecting on the history of the internet invention, the innovative approach by LG highlights its significant contribution to the evolution of technology. The company has played a crucial role in the technological progress we see today and in fostering the connected world we live in.