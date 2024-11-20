Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
A pink LG SIGNATURE ad on a golf course, featuring product images with two people standing in the foreground against a verdant landscape. A pink LG SIGNATURE ad on a golf course, featuring product images with two people standing in the foreground against a verdant landscape.

Beyond the peak is the Amundi Evian
Championship 2023 with LG SIGNATURE

A Youtube link with a 35-second promotional video titled 'LG SIGNATURE x Amundi Evian Championship
Play

Discover more about LG SIGNATURE on YouTube

Beyond the green, a matchless experience
a major like no other can offer

LG SIGNATURE is promoting South Korea’s second largest city’s bid for World Expo 2030, at The Amundi Evian Championship 2023, one of the five major LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association) tournaments. LG SIGNATURE has supported this prestigious event as an official sponsor since 2017. The tournament ran from July 27 to July 30 at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

In an effort to carry out its mission to support Busan’s bid to host the World Expo, LG SIGNATURE screened its promotional video during The Amundi Evian Championship. Last year, the company also engaged in promotional activities to attract the World Expo to Busan. The General Assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) will convene in France at the end of this year to decide the host city for the World Expo.

Beyond the player, discipline and passion
redefine unparalleled performance

A large pink billboard in a park setting promoting the Amundi Evian Championship and LG's support for Busan's World EXPO 2030 bid.
A golfer dressed in black attire swings at a tee box labeled '5', with signs advertising LG SIGNATURE in the backdrop.

Known as the “LG SIGNATURE Hole,” the teeing area of hole 5 features banners that introduce LG SIGNATURE products and the brand to tournament spectators. Remarkably, players nailed a hole-in-one during stroke play and were rewarded with the grand prize—a selection of premium LG SIGNATURE products, including the LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K.

LG SIGNATURE is highlighting its passion for perfection by sponsoring two of the world’s top female golfers, Jin-Young Ko and Sung-Hyun Park. As LG SIGNATURE brand ambassadors, they bring a passion for unparalleled performance. This unwavering pursuit of excellence reflects LG SIGNATURE’s continuous redefinition of ultra-premium, elevating life to a whole new level.

As part of its sponsorship activations, LG SIGNATURE wine cellar was on display at LG SIGNATURE product experience zone while LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K was displayed at the lobby of the Royal Hotel at Evian Resort, fascinating tournament attendees with premium picture quality.

Beyond the minimal aesthetics,
craftmanship and innovation elevate
lifestyle to the next level

A pink LG Signature ad on a golf course, featuring product imagesVwith two people standing in the foreground against a verdant landscape.
A modern living room features a large LG Signature TV, with a person seated in a black armchair, amid contemporary décor.
An LG Signature booth in purple with a black screen, accompanied by a woman standing next to it.

The brand’s “Live beyond.” video was unveiled through LG SIGNATURE’s official social channels starting from July 26, and it has been displayed on large billboards at the Evian Resort Golf Club beginning July 27.
The video portrays LG SIGNATURE’s brand philosophy of experiencing life as art and introduces the new campaign theme while promoting The Amundi Evian Championship.

LG is consistently promoting its culture and artistic undertakings, communicating the distinctive value of LG SIGNATURE which harmonizes artistic value with innovative technology and expands premium customer touchpoints.

“Through The Amundi Evian Championship, where the world’s top players come together, LG SIGNATURE effectively promotes its concept of ‘Live beyond.’” said Lee Jeong-seok, head of LG Electronics’ Global Marketing Center. “The company will continue pursuing differentiated marketing efforts across various premium customer touchpoints.”

