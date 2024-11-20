Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

A silhouette of a hand in front of a beach at sunset A silhouette of a hand in front of a beach at sunset

How Technology Completes
Digital Art

LG SIGNATURE Joins the NFT World

In December 2021, the NFT platform Nifty Gateway held an online art auction where the digital work Merge was sold for $91.8m, setting a record as the highest public auction price for the work of a living artist. The piece itself, which depicts a solitary pale-coloured sphere set against a darkened background, is nearly impossible to interpret according to existing conventions of present-day art. Moreover, Merge also differed greatly in how it was auctioned and how its ownership was attributed.

A web menu option of buying or selling an NFT overlayed on a sample art image

For the auction of Merge, Pak and Nifty Gateway introduced a new “mass” buying system: during the 48-hour long auction, bidders could make unlimited purchases of “units,” or stakes that accumulated value over time, which could then join to form a greater “mass.” Ultimately, units held by multiple bidders amassed or merged together to complete the eponymous work. Given the complex buying structure involved, certifying ownership across numerous owners presented a challenge. This was resolved thanks to the use of NFTs, a novel certification method based on blockchain technology.

The unprecedented outcome of the Merge auction made huge waves. Within just 48 hours, a total of 28,983 collectors had purchased the 312,686 units that constituted Merge, bringing the total sum of the purchases to $91.8m. The wholly novel NFT-based “mass” purchase structure has made Pak – a digital artist whose identity remains unknown – one of the highest-valued living artists in terms of public auction price. NFTs represent a technological breakthrough that tackles the challenges of establishing ownership for a piece of digital art among multiple stakeholders by storing the artwork in the form of a replicable computer file. Thus, the advent of NFTs has opened up entirely new markets for collectors and artists alike.

The Gateway logo featuring nft now x Christie's Art Basel 2021 gallery

As the 48-hour auction for Pak's Merge kicked off on December 2nd 2021, the NFT-based digital art event The Gateway was being launched in the heart of downtown Miami, home to Art Basel Miami Beach, the world's largest contemporary art fair. The event in Miami showcased the art that was part of a historic moment: nft now is the first digital media company to co-curate a major auction house sale that sold for a total of $3.6m. Held by the NFT media platform nft now and Christie's auction house, the event showcased the world's first rollable TV, the LG SIGNATURE OLED R, to display works of NFT-based digital art.

A silhouette of a hand in front of a beach at sunset morphing into different abstract shapes A silhouette of a hand in front of a beach at sunset morphing into different abstract shapes
Play

Hand of Transformation by Shaylin Wallace exhibited with
LG SIGNATURE OLED R
Shaylin Wallace | Shay The Surrealist | smwvisuals.com

Powered by self-lit pixels, the LG SIGNATURE OLED R TV offers an optimal platform for enjoying works of digital art in top-notch quality. LG rollable OLED technology reimagines the capabilities of the TV, revolutionising the way you use your space. Naturally, the TV caught the interest of discerning consumers who are also art and interior design enthusiasts. Through a fusion of digital art and music, The Gateway celebrated a new era of innovation heralded by NFTs. LG SIGNATURE took part in this event by showcasing its lineup of premium appliances, including the LG SIGNATURE wine cellar and refrigerator.

LG SIGNATURE Rollable OLED R rollable TV with nighttime cityscape images displayed

Elise Swopes' work being displayed on LG SIGNATURE OLED R
Master Your Momentum and Ascension

"Art Inspires Technology, Technology Completes Art" is the brand slogan of LG SIGNATURE. NFTs bring to life the spirit of this message by applying innovative technology which aspires to open up new markets for both collectors and artists. Considering the wide, futuristic prospects that await metaverse-related technologies, NFTs are sure to be applied to much wider fields and in more diverse ways.

NFTs are also influencing the fashion industry. Gucci has recently launched an NFT-based fashion film, while Louis Vuitton has announced the release of an NFT game. Other luxury brands like Balenciaga and Dolce & Gabbana also appear to be investing in NFTs or planning to launch their own NFT projects. So what makes an NFT so popular in the fields of digital and digitally held assets?

The acronym NFT stands for “non-fungible token.” Although NFTs are based on the same blockchain technology as cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum, they are “non-fungible” in the sense that they are uniquely valuated and irreplaceable. Transactions involving NFTs are transparently recorded in the blockchain ledgers, and each NFT can be freely traded or transferred according to its value.

A mosaic creating 'NFT' in white letters surrounded by a green square on a navy background

The initial interest surrounding NFTs was driven by the fact that it represented a way of certifying transactions involving digital assets, such as art or gaming assets. Since digital images or videos ultimately take the form of computer files, they can be copied or saved at any time. For these to become tradable as works of art, there needed to be a way to certify the transactions of such assets. This challenge is being handled by a distributed ledger scheme of blockchains, where all transactions are recorded transparently. Among such blockchain-based technologies, the “non-fungibility” of NFTs meant they can provide an added layer of visbility during the sale process of a digital asset.

The concept behind NFTs first emerged in 2014, and the first Ethereum-based token was minted in 2017. As such, NFT as a technology is still in the early stages of development. However, the future potential applicability of NFTs is diverse as NFTs are likely to become an integral part of securely storing and certifying transactions of digital assets.

NFTs have expanded their reach beyond the digital realm and into the offline world. The world's first NFT restaurant is scheduled to open in New York in Q1/Q2, 2023. The Flyfish Club will be a private members-only establishment, where memberships can be purchased on the blockchain in the form of NFTs.

As such, NFTs will most likely see very rapid growth and are bound to influence our lives, both online and off. As always, LG SIGNATURE will be there whenever and wherever innovation takes place, to assert its leadership in offering differentiated lifestyles suited to a changing world.

    Pay with Zip

    Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

    • cart

      Add your favourites to cart

    • checkout

      Select Afterpay at checkout

    • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

    • installment

      Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

    All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

    Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

    LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

    Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

    zip
    An account for everyone

    Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

    picture
    Repay your way
    Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
    picture
    Shop just about everywhere
    Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
    picture
    Rewards
    Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
    Most popular
    icon-payment-au-zip-pay

    Up to $1,000

    Interest free always

    For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

    Apply Now

    • Interest free always1

    • Flexible repayments

    • No establishment fee

    • $9.95 monthly account fee

      Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

    • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

    icon-payment-au-zip-money

    Over $1,000

    Bigger purchases

    For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

    Apply Now

    • Interest free for first 3 months1

      Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

    • Flexible repayments

      Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

    • One-off establishment fee

      A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

    • $9.95 monthly account fee

      Waived if you have nothing owing.

    • Interest free instalment plans2

      For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

    Frequently Asked Questions
    1. Zip Pay

    Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

    2. Zip Money

    Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

    Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
    Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
     