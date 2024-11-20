Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

As Artist in Residence at the Rheingau Musik Festival 2021, the Georgian-French pianist Khatia Buniatishvili will present her skills at four concerts As Artist in Residence at the Rheingau Musik Festival 2021, the Georgian-French pianist Khatia Buniatishvili will present her skills at four concerts

United in a passion for perfection and precision

As a main sponsor of the Rheingau Musik Festival, LG SIGNATURE supports Germany’s art and culture scene

Together with the Rheingau Music Festival, LG SIGNATURE is committed to bringing the topics of culture and technology even closer together.
Play

Music lovers can await musical masterpieces, renowned classical and jazz artists, as well as extraordinary cultural monuments at the Rheingau Musik Festival Summer 2021. LG SIGNATURE will not only be a main sponsor of this year's cultural festival, but also host two highlight concerts by exceptional artistic talents.

For years, LG SIGNATURE has been committed to communicating the value of art and technology through numerous collaborations with renowned cultural institutions from around the world, including the State Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow, the American Ballet Theater in New York and the famous La Scala opera house in Milan. By sponsoring the Rheingau Musik Festival, a jewel of the European cultural landscape, LG SIGNATURE is now expanding these efforts to German-speaking countries.

With the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar, you can create the ideal storage conditions for your best wines from the Rheingau region thanks to two temperature zones and temperature control.

In the same way that classical and jazz artists strive for precision and first-class performance, LG SIGNATURE and its products are defined by excellence. The LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar is not only aesthetically sophisticated, but is also equipped with two temperature zones, temperature and humidity controls, as well as intelligent InstaView® technology – a must-have for every wine connoisseur.

With the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R you can experience the exciting concerts of the Rheingau Musik Festival in breathtaking OLED picture quality.
With the LG SIGNATURE 8K OLED TV 88Z1 you can experience the exciting concerts of the Rheingau Musik Festival in breathtaking OLED picture quality.

The LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K, offering next-level immersion via its 88-inch screen, as well as the LG SIGNATURE OLED R, revolutionary in its roll-out design, are additional LG SIGNATURE products that leave a lasting impression among consumers. While the award-winning OLED technology provides enhanced detail and picture quality, the Self-Lit pixels transform the viewing experience by producing deep blacks and incredibly vibrant colours.

As Artist in Residence at the Rheingau Musik Festival 2021, the Georgian-French pianist Khatia Buniatishvili will present her skills at four concerts

Khatia Buniatishvili, Gavin Evans © Sony Music Entertainment

For this year’s festival, LG SIGNATURE has sponsorsed two concerts led by outstanding artists: On August 6, the Spanish cellist, Pablo Ferrández, along with the Württemberg Chamber Orchestra Heilbronn, appeared at Eberbach Monastery in Eltville am Rhein with a piece by Pyotr Tchaikovsky. Tchaikovsky was also part of the program. On August 19, the Georgian pianist, Khatia Buniatishvili, performed his famous Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor, Op. 23, while accompanied by the Gstaad Festival Orchestra, in the Kurhaus Wiesbaden.

As a cellist, Pablo Ferrández has achieved a top position on the world's podiums.

Pablo Ferrández, © IGOR STUDIO

Find out more about LG SIGNATURE's principal involvement in the Rheingau Musik Festival:

    Pay with Zip

    Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

    • cart

      Add your favourites to cart

    • checkout

      Select Afterpay at checkout

    • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

    • installment

      Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

    All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

    Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

    LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

    Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

    zip
    An account for everyone

    Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

    picture
    Repay your way
    Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
    picture
    Shop just about everywhere
    Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
    picture
    Rewards
    Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
    Most popular
    icon-payment-au-zip-pay

    Up to $1,000

    Interest free always

    For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

    Apply Now

    • Interest free always1

    • Flexible repayments

    • No establishment fee

    • $9.95 monthly account fee

      Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

    • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

    icon-payment-au-zip-money

    Over $1,000

    Bigger purchases

    For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

    Apply Now

    • Interest free for first 3 months1

      Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

    • Flexible repayments

      Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

    • One-off establishment fee

      A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

    • $9.95 monthly account fee

      Waived if you have nothing owing.

    • Interest free instalment plans2

      For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

    Frequently Asked Questions
    1. Zip Pay

    Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

    2. Zip Money

    Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

    Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
    Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
     