As a main sponsor of the Rheingau Musik Festival, LG SIGNATURE supports Germany’s art and culture scene

Music lovers can await musical masterpieces, renowned classical and jazz artists, as well as extraordinary cultural monuments at the Rheingau Musik Festival Summer 2021. LG SIGNATURE will not only be a main sponsor of this year's cultural festival, but also host two highlight concerts by exceptional artistic talents.

For years, LG SIGNATURE has been committed to communicating the value of art and technology through numerous collaborations with renowned cultural institutions from around the world, including the State Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow, the American Ballet Theater in New York and the famous La Scala opera house in Milan. By sponsoring the Rheingau Musik Festival, a jewel of the European cultural landscape, LG SIGNATURE is now expanding these efforts to German-speaking countries.