United in a passion for perfection and precision
As a main sponsor of the Rheingau Musik Festival, LG SIGNATURE supports Germany’s art and culture scene
Music lovers can await musical masterpieces, renowned classical and jazz artists, as well as extraordinary cultural monuments at the Rheingau Musik Festival Summer 2021. LG SIGNATURE will not only be a main sponsor of this year's cultural festival, but also host two highlight concerts by exceptional artistic talents.
For years, LG SIGNATURE has been committed to communicating the value of art and technology through numerous collaborations with renowned cultural institutions from around the world, including the State Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow, the American Ballet Theater in New York and the famous La Scala opera house in Milan. By sponsoring the Rheingau Musik Festival, a jewel of the European cultural landscape, LG SIGNATURE is now expanding these efforts to German-speaking countries.
In the same way that classical and jazz artists strive for precision and first-class performance, LG SIGNATURE and its products are defined by excellence. The LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar is not only aesthetically sophisticated, but is also equipped with two temperature zones, temperature and humidity controls, as well as intelligent InstaView® technology – a must-have for every wine connoisseur.
The LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K, offering next-level immersion via its 88-inch screen, as well as the LG SIGNATURE OLED R, revolutionary in its roll-out design, are additional LG SIGNATURE products that leave a lasting impression among consumers. While the award-winning OLED technology provides enhanced detail and picture quality, the Self-Lit pixels transform the viewing experience by producing deep blacks and incredibly vibrant colours.
Khatia Buniatishvili, Gavin Evans © Sony Music Entertainment
For this year’s festival, LG SIGNATURE has sponsorsed two concerts led by outstanding artists: On August 6, the Spanish cellist, Pablo Ferrández, along with the Württemberg Chamber Orchestra Heilbronn, appeared at Eberbach Monastery in Eltville am Rhein with a piece by Pyotr Tchaikovsky. Tchaikovsky was also part of the program. On August 19, the Georgian pianist, Khatia Buniatishvili, performed his famous Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor, Op. 23, while accompanied by the Gstaad Festival Orchestra, in the Kurhaus Wiesbaden.
Pablo Ferrández, © IGOR STUDIO
Find out more about LG SIGNATURE's principal involvement in the Rheingau Musik Festival: