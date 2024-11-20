Clay, cream, coral pairings and metallics to take center stage in interior design.

LG SIGNATURE ambassadors, experts in the fields of interior design, architecture and fashion, have given their informed predictions for the trends set to take over in 2019. Darren Palmer, one of Australia's preeminent interior designers, has forecast what will be hot in home décor this year, integrating LG SIGNATURE products with the latest colours and materials to deliver flair and functionality. Leading German architect, Hadi Teherani, and fellow countryman, the iconic fashion designer Michael Michalsky, have also shared their take on the trends that will dominate 2019 in their respective industries.

Palmer, who is also a successful author and charismatic judge on Australian TV series 'The Block,' expects clay, cream and coral tones to be popular in 2019. As an evolution of blush and millennial pink, he believes that the cooler, more playful coral elements will reinvigorate the popularity of terracotta and clay tones with cream used as the perfect contrast and relief.

Additionally, he predicts that metallics will remain a central point of interest in interior design palettes. Combining durability with classic appeal, metal finishes such as stainless steel, nickel and chrome are timeless and enduring inclusions with brass and gold continuing to have appeal well into 2019.

"For more neutral or monochromatic colour schemes, matt black's appeal carries through from 2018 with matt metallics such as gunmetal and anthracite providing a more nuanced approach to a dark metallic for contemporary interior schemes," said Palmer. Inspired by LG SIGNATURE's understated design aesthetic, and guided by his own impeccable sensibilities, the renowned interior expert remodeled his kitchen to match the LG SIGNATURE refrigerator's titanium metallic finish.

In the fashion arena, LG SIGNATURE ambassador Michael Michalsky expects genderless couture and performance-inspired luxury sportswear to be important trends in 2019. He also identified bright shades of red, orange, yellow, green and blue as the major colours we'll see on runways and on high streets this year.

Always interested in finding the best way to care for fabrics, Michalsky praised the LG SIGNATURE washing machine's Inverter Heat Pump Drying feature, which offers delicate care with 60-70 degree Celsius low-temperature drying. "I find the LG SIGNATURE's washing machine excellent in cleaning performance, as it perfectly and gently washes off all stains without colour bleeds," he commented.