How was the first leg of your voyage? We hope the journey here on your very own private jet fully equipped with premium LG SIGNATURE products is one to remember. Amid the pandemic, this safe, luxurious flight is here to satisfy your travel cravings and remind you of the beauty our world has to offer. Now it is time to depart the plane as we arrive at our first destination, Rome.

Rome:

The Eternal City Among the most beautiful and fascinating cities in the world, magnificent Rome and its rich historical heritage are beyond comparison. The Romans of ancient times affectionately called it The Eternal City after poet Albius Tibullus coined the name, because no matter what the future held for them, the loyal people of Rome believed the city would always remain standing. In truth, there’s no better place to embark on a journey of cultural and historical exploration than the storied streets of Roma.

The glorious city of Rome never fails to INSPIRE visitors from around the world with its influential architecture, fine arts and astounding historic legacy. Anyone lucky enough to step foot in this classic metropolis will find themselves in a state of wonderment thanks to the expertly preserved ancient relics scattered across the city and the artistic masterpieces seemingly present at every turn. The city Julius Caesar, Spartacus, and Augustus once called home, provides everlasting inspiration to its visitors like no other.

Play The Pantheon in Rome, Italy.

Play The Pantheon in Rome, Italy.

Once a temple built to honour the Roman gods, the Pantheon now stands as a beautiful Catholic church and a reminder of the remarkable architectural prowess of one of history’s greatest and most formidable empires. The use of high-quality concrete and a flawless attention to detail has preserved the almost 2000-year-old Pantheon in near pristine condition, which is why it still stands as the world’s largest unreinforced concrete dome. The Trevi Fountain, perhaps Rome’s most famous water feature, also features surprisingly innovative technology for its time which made bringing clean water to the city from a spring approximately 13 miles outside of Rome possible for more than 400 years. Castel S. Angelo, one of Rome's most visited monuments, is a masterpiece representing the architectural sophistication of the Roman empire that continues to illuminate the glory of the ancient world in the present day.

La Scala opera house in Milan, Italy.

In a deep appreciation for the city of Rome's embrace of both art and technology, LG SIGNATURE is collaborating with world-renowned La Scala opera house in a celebration of craftsmanship, innovation and inspiration that continues to push the limits of human achievement.

New York City:

The City that Never Sleeps Our next destination, a symbol of prosperity and timeless aesthetics, is a city thriving with life and passion. One of the most invigorating cities in the world, New York City never ceases to inspire its millions of residents and visitors through an incredible melting pot of human potential and possibility that knows no bounds.

In New York City, one immediately encounters a world of endless MOVEMENT, diversity and empowerment with an array of iconic landmarks to admire, from the Statue of Liberty that exudes the power of freedom and democracy and the concrete jungle that intertwines some of the tallest skyscrapers you’ll ever see, to the trove of museums, theatres and art galleries that offer its people unforgettable experiences on almost every block. The electric atmosphere of New York City stimulates creativity and inspires innovation for people from all walks of life.

Driven by the dynamics of art and technology, NYC’s Brooklyn Bridge is one of the biggest architectural accomplishments of the 19th century. Engineering breakthroughs allowed the bridge to span all the way across the East River and connect Manhattan and Brooklyn. This iconic landmark has been captivating visitors with its unsurpassable spectacle of sweeping landscapes for almost 140 years. The Empire State building is another of NYC’s most recognisable sites, the 102-story-tall building encapsulating NYC’s reputation for pushing the boundaries after becoming the world’s tallest building in 1931—a title it held for almost 40 years. At its observation deck, one can’t help but simply admire the breathtaking views of the city’s incomparable skyline.

American Ballet Theatre's holiday performance of The Nutcracker

New York City embraces the idea that every movement counts in bringing to life some of the most revolutionary innovations of our time. Embracing this spirit of movement, LG SIGNATURE partnered with the esteemed American Ballet Theatre to highlight to others how a passion for every beautiful yet powerful move can really make a difference.

Moscow:

The City of Harmony and Colour More than just a city of vibrant colours, Moscow, the final stop on this trip, features a plethora of art and diverse cultures that meets at the middle of history and modernity to bring life to the profound harmony that makes the city feel so alive.

The city of Moscow embraces harmony by blending its past with its present to create truly magical experiences. Moscow has produced stunningly innovative and aesthetically magnificent architecture throughout its history, which is why the capital city of Russia now brims with world-class structures boasting great historical significance and vivid colours.

The prestigious Moscow State University which celebrates the unity of different cultures and knowledge, and the grand Cathedral of Christ the Saviour which took over 40 years to build, are great landmarks of Moscow that are emblematic of the region’s distinct art and culture. Demolished during the Soviet Union’s reign, the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour was reconstructed and now symbolises the restoration of harmony with its golden cupolas brightening the city skyline. The Kremlin overlooks Red Square and Saint Basil’s Cathedral, with all three representing an important aspect of Russia’s identity—governance, the people, and their religion.

LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K exhibited at the Pushkin Museum.

To celebrate Moscow’s embrace of culture and harmony, LG SIGNATURE partnered with the world-famous Pushkin Museum to share the many of the museum's greatest works of art to a wider audience and to acknowledge the mastery of the artists who created them.

From the inspired city of Rome,

to the City that Never Sleeps,

and the vibrancy of Moscow This journey through the dynamics of art and technology has come to an end.

*Screen images simulated. TV needs to be plugged into the appropriate power source to operate. Cables may be visible depending on installation environment.