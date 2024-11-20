Perfection, precision and passion for detail - commitments that LG SIGNATURE shares with the up-and-coming violinist Bomsori Kim. As part of the Rheingau Music Festival, LG SIGNATURE had the opportunity to speak with one of the most exciting artists in classical music today in an exclusive interview.

You communicate with your audience through your music – how do you manage to captivate your audience? I never consider anything "complete" before I go on stage. Rather, for me, music is about completing a piece in harmony with the audience and the musicians on stage. I would therefore describe that specific moment as "perfect" - when we are truly connected to one another through music.

© Kyutai Shin © Harald Hoffmann

How important is mental preparation to you prior to a concert? Are there certain details you pay attention to? Before I go on stage, I take a few moments to calm myself and to concentrate on the mood of the first piece I will play. Once I access the mood of the repertoire, I am then ready to swim freely in the music.

Precision is as important in music as in technology. How do you manage to balance your dynamic and expressive performance with precision? As a musician, I always put myself in the role of a messenger. Precision is the most important aspect in getting the composer's message across. The violin is one of the most sensitive instruments in the world and playing the violin requires the ability to micro-control the body and the instrument. The only way to balance emotions and technique is through practice. Practice makes a master, and a masterpiece.

Brand Ambassador Bomsori Kim

You of course have to be very "talented" to play the violin - but what else makes a good musician? There are countless factors that make a good musician. This question is similar to the question of what makes a good person. To become a good musician, experiences are helpful: playing with brilliant musicians, meeting diverse audiences in different places, working with great maestros or recording albums - these are the most important factors in my opinion. How we perceive our world today also plays a major role. Today we think and feel differently than artists in the generations before us. For example, who would have expected or understood the pandemic situation and the unprecedented times that we are experiencing now? We have made it our mission to communicate with our audiences through music and to create empathy.

You are presenting your first solo album "Violin on Stage" as a Focus Artist live on stage at the Rheingau Musik Festival. What's the main difference for you between playing live versus playing in a studio? The main difference is the audience. When I play in a studio, I play for microphones or cameras. I have to be able to imagine how the recording will be received by the audience. The best scenario is to have the same feeling conveyed as in a live concert. On the other hand, it is very difficult and challenging to achieve the same level of concentration and musical communication at live concerts as in a studio session.

At the Rheingau Musik Festival, you played a number of pieces by Mozart. What is it about his work that fascinates you? I played all of Mozart's violin concertos with the Camerata Salzburg. It is such a privilege to play with a group of people who are so familiar with Mozart's music and who understand his style. Mozart's violin concertos are all about opera. I can sing all the melodies and phrases from certain scenes in his operas. That's because he wrote it for the violin; not for the singers. I am fascinated by the fact that he uses the violin as a human voice in his music. Because he was such a great violinist - not just a great piano player - he understands the beauty of playing the violin with all its colours and virtuosity, and this is reflected in his compositions. His music reveals its beauty in the most natural and interesting way.

Copyright: Rheingau Musik Festival, Ansgar Klostermann

Where do you get inspiration for your own musical interpretations? For my own interpretations, ironically, I draw most of my inspiration from other musicians with whom I work, with whom I exchange thoughts and feelings. They become my own story and music. But to be honest, it's everything: every place I've been, every book I've read, every movie I've seen, and everyone I've met inspires me to be myself and create my own musical interpretations.

Besides playing the violin, do you have any other passions? Health is such an important issue nowadays. I was always confident in my mental health, but as I experienced a major lifestyle change during the pandemic, I realised that it is not something that I can be conceited about. So I looked for opportunities that would make me stronger. During the lockdown, I started Tai-Chi, a Chinese martial art that uses meditation and breathing techniques to help control the internal energy of our body and mind. I can say: it really helps, especially for musicians who always have to control and empty their worries and concerns to make music on stage.

You’ve been on the road a lot lately, so what do you value most to create a cozy atmosphere when you are at home or when you are travelling? I've been very fortunate to meet nice people everywhere I've performed. So it is always an exciting thing for me to travel, to explore and discover other countries, places, foods and people. If you try to get to know and understand them better, you will notice how close we are to each other and how we can relate to one another, regardless of which culture you come from.