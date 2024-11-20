Continuing it's newly launched digital campaign, Art inspires technology. Technology completes art, LG SIGNATURE is presenting a series of videos exploring the innovative, high-performance core technologies that underpin its premium products. The LG SIGNATURE range represents the perfect balance of form and functionality, backed by extraordinary technological advancements.

STUNNING CONTRASTWallpaper Thin OLED Display RICH COLOURSAlpha 9 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor

LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W produces lifelike images with exquisite detail and immense clarity. Driving a truly immersive viewing experience, the wallpaper-thin OLED display is a self-emissive technology that works without backlighting to create true blacks and incredibly natural hues.

Dolby Atoms®

Precise pixel-dimming control and an infinite contrast ratio render every scene exquisitely, with the Alpha 9 Gen 2 processor ensuring exceptional picture quality with stunning colour performance. LG SIGNATURE TV W also supports Dolby Atmos® which provides sonic layering and sound separation.

Presenting the art of more even temperature control, LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator employs the innovative Inverter Linear Compressor to help preserve food freshness. The cutting-edge compressor uses a unique in-line motion to boost cooling efficiency while simultaneously reducing temperature fluctuations and internal friction.

LOCKED-IN FRESHNESSInstaView™ Door-in-Door® EXCEPTIONAL TEMPERATURE CONTROLInverter Linear Compressor

It also helps lower electricity usage and provides a pleasantly quiet performance. A revolutionary feature, InstaView Door-in-Door® lets users see what's inside with just two simple knocks on the fridge's glass front panel; helping reduce cold air loss and increasing convenience. And, to further ensure food stays fresher for longer, FRESHshield™ automatically releases cold air from the front air duct of the fridge to help keep food fresher for longer.

Providing quality clothing care, LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine precisely washes all types of laundry, from everyday items to delicates and linens. LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine offers enhanced energy efficiency and durability.

INTUITIVE AND EFFICIENT

DUAL WASHINGTWINWash™® DURABLE AND DELICATE

WASHING PERFORMANCE