INGREDIENTS
- 395g can condensed milk
- 30g (1/4 cup) cocoa powder
- 40g butter, chopped
- 60g (1/2 cup) chocolate sprinkles
Cooking Instructions
Step 1
Combine the condensed milk, cocoa powder and butter in a 1L (4 cups) microwave-safe bowl. Manual Cook at 100% for 4 mins, stirring halfway.
Step 2
Use a whisk to whisk until the mixture is smooth and glossy. Set aside to cool. Place in the fridge for 1 hour or until set.
Step 3
Place the Sprinkles in a bowl. Use 2 teaspoonfuls of the mixture to roll into smooth balls. Toss into the sprinkles to coat. Transfer to a lined tray and place in the fridge for 30 minutes to rest.
Step 4
Serve the truffles in paper cases, if desired.
