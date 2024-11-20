Step 1

Place sesame seeds on a microwave-safe plate. Microwave on 100, stirring often, in 30 seconds bursts for 1-2 minutes or until lightly browned. Set aside.



Step 2

Place rice in a large, deep 3 litre (12-cup) microwave-safe bowl. Add boiling water and season with salt. Cover with plastic wrap and pierce a few holes in the plastic to allow steam to escape. Place dish in the microwave. Use the SENSOR COOK MENU instructions (see notes). Choose the weight of the rice, in this case 0.2kg, and press start. Once cooked, fluff rice with a fork and stand, covered, to keep warm.



Step 3

Combine sugar, hoisin sauce, garlic, ginger, honey and soy in small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on 100 for 1 minute or until sugar has dissolved. Place half the pork on baking paper-lined crisp tray. Microwave on 100 for 9 minutes. Place on high rack in microwave. Brush the pork with the 1/2 the hoisin glaze and use the GRILL COOK MENU instructions to grill for 7 minutes. Turn and brush lightly with some of the glaze. Grill for 7 minutes. Toss and brush with glaze again. Grill for a further 7 minutes or until just tender. Transfer pork to a bowl. Repeat with remaining pork and hoisin glaze.



Step 4

Place oil, bacon and onion in a 2.5 litre (10 cup) microwave-safe dish. Cover and microwave on 100, stirring halfway, for 5 minutes or until aromatic.



Step 5

Add peas, shallots, rice and 3 tablespoons of pork juices. Stir well to combine. Cover and microwave on 100 power for about 2-3 minutes or until rice is heated through. Serve rice topped with sliced pork, sesame seeds and drizzle with some of the pork juices. Top with extra shallots to serve.