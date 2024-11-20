We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Cooking Instructions
Step 1
Use the tip of a sharp knife to pierce the potatoes 8 times. Place on a microwave-safe plate. Manual Cook on 100% for 15 minutes or until the potatoes are tender. Set aside to cool, slightly
Step 2
Meanwhile place the bacon on paper towel on a microwave-safe plate. Manual Cook at 100% for 3 minutes or until crispy.
Step 3
Use a sharp knife to slice about 5mm from the top of each potato. Use a teaspoon to scrape out the potato flesh leaving a slight border. Place the flesh in a small bowl. Add the sour cream, cheese, chives and rosemary. Season. Carefully fill the potato shells with the mixture. Sprinkle with the bacon. Manual Cook on 70% for 3 minutes or until the cheese is melted.
Step 4
Serve the potatoes sprinkled with extra chives and rosemary.
