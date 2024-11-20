Step 1

Use the tip of a sharp knife to pierce the potatoes 8 times. Place on a microwave-safe plate. Manual Cook on 100% for 15 minutes or until the potatoes are tender. Set aside to cool, slightly



Step 2

Meanwhile place the bacon on paper towel on a microwave-safe plate. Manual Cook at 100% for 3 minutes or until crispy.



Step 3

Use a sharp knife to slice about 5mm from the top of each potato. Use a teaspoon to scrape out the potato flesh leaving a slight border. Place the flesh in a small bowl. Add the sour cream, cheese, chives and rosemary. Season. Carefully fill the potato shells with the mixture. Sprinkle with the bacon. Manual Cook on 70% for 3 minutes or until the cheese is melted.



Step 4

Serve the potatoes sprinkled with extra chives and rosemary.