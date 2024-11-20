We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Cooking Instructions
Step 1
Place the potatoes, cut side down, on a work surface. Use a sharp knife to slice downwards at close intervals without cutting all the way through. Spray well with oil fanning the potatoes slightly so the oil gets in between the slices. Sprinkle with sea salt
Step 2
Line a plate with absorbent paper. Place the potatoes, cut side down, on the plate. Cook on Sensor #7 (Manual Cook at 100% for 20 minutes) until tender.
Step 3
Brush the potatoes with melted butter and sprinkle with paprika. Season with sea salt and serve topped with parsley leaves.
