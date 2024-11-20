We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Cooking Instructions
Step 1
Place the milk, rice, sugar, rosewater, cardamom and a pinch of salt in a 1.25L (5 cups) microwave-safe dish. Microwave on Sensor # 7 (Manual Cook on 100% for 20 minutes), stirring halfway.
Step 2
Reset the microwave to Sensor # 7 (Manual Cook at 100% for another 20 minutes). Cook, stirring once, until the rice is tender and the liquid is almost absorbed.
Step 3
Stir the rice well and cover with plastic wrap. Set aside for 5 minutes.
Step 4
Stir the pudding again and divide between two bowls. Serve sprinkled with cashews and golden raisins.
