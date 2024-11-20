We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Cooking Instructions
Step 1
Place the oil, onion and garlic in a 1.25L (5 cup) microwave-safe bowl. Cook on Sensor Menu # 2 (Manual Cook at 100% for 4 minutes) or until softened.
Step 2
Stir the soy sauce, vinegar, bay leaves, chilli flakes (if using) and 250ml (1 cup) water into the onion mixture. Place the pork in an even layer on top of the onion. Sprinkle over the sugar. Manual Cook at 100% for 30 minutes, stirring halfway.
Step 3
Cover the dish with plastic wrap and set aside for 5 minutes. Stir though the spring onion.
Step 4
Serve the adobo scattered with extra spring onion.
*Product images may differ from products released by the country.