Step 1

Place the oil, onion and garlic in a 1.25L (5 cup) microwave-safe bowl. Cook on Sensor Menu # 2 (Manual Cook at 100% for 4 minutes) or until softened.

Step 2

Stir the soy sauce, vinegar, bay leaves, chilli flakes (if using) and 250ml (1 cup) water into the onion mixture. Place the pork in an even layer on top of the onion. Sprinkle over the sugar. Manual Cook at 100% for 30 minutes, stirring halfway.

Step 3

Cover the dish with plastic wrap and set aside for 5 minutes. Stir though the spring onion.

Step 4



Serve the adobo scattered with extra spring onion.