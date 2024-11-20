Step 1

Combine mince, onion, carrot, zucchini, breadcrumbs, tomato sauce, stock powder, herbs and egg in a large bowl. Use clean hands to mix until well combined. Divide the mixture into 4 portions and press lightly into four 300ml microwave-safe mugs. Cover turntable with paper towel (to catch any spills) and place mugs evenly spaced on the turntable. Microwave on 70, turning mugs halfway through, for about 10 minutes or until cooked through.

Step 2

Meanwhile, make the glaze. Combine all the ingredients in a small bowl.

Step 3

Carefully drain any liquid from meat loaf mugs. Spoon the glaze evenly over meatloaves. Microwave on 70 for 1 minute to set. Set aside for 5 minutes before serving topped with sour cream and chopped parsley.

