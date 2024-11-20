We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The chef is trimming the ingredients.
INGREDIENTS
- 2 tablespoons ghee or butter
- 1 brown onion, finely chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh ginger
- 2 teaspoons ground coriander
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 4 cardamom pods, crushed
- 4 cloves
- 2 dried bay leaves
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 1 star anise
- Large pinch saffron
- 200g (1 cup) basmati rice
- 1 tomato, chopped
- 750ml (3 cups) chicken stock
- 100g green beans, chopped
- 110g (2/3 cup) frozen peas, thawed
- Fresh mint, to serve
- Asian fried shallots to serve
- Greek yoghurt, optional
Serves 3
*Product images may differ from products released by the country.