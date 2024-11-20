Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG Digital X-ray Detector with Oxide TFT

14HQ901G-BP

Front view
※ The text, "Watch the Full Movie" will be generated automatically once the video is uploaded.

LG Digital X-ray Detector

It delivers high resolution and clear image quality. Plus, it also offers low noise images with Oxide TFT technology.

Image Quality

•High DQE with Oxide TFT1)

 140㎛-pixel size & 16bit A/D conversion

Durability

•IP68 Water Resistant & Dust Tight2)
 Uniform Load 400kg & Point Load 200kg

Usability & Portability

•LG Acquisition Workstation Software
 Hot swap, AP Mode, Auto Storage

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.
1)Compared to products with a-Si TFT.
2)According to the Ingress Protection (IP) Rating System, an IP68 means protection against solid foreign objects Level 6 (Dust-tight: no ingress of dust), and protection against liquids Level 8 (Immersion beyond 1m: Protected against immersion in water with a depth of more than 1 meter.) This product has been tested under controlled laboratory conditions and received an IP68 rating. Under these conditions, product is water resistant up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet. Level of water resistance may change over time or with exposure to excessive amounts of liquid.

Get High-quality
Images with Oxide TFT

Outstanding Detective Quantum Efficiency
(DQE)

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.

Light Yet Durable

Light Yet Durable

Lightweight Meets Mighty Durability

Lightweight and durability of LG DXDs are key in responding to various medical situations. With an IP681) rating, this LG DXD is resistant to water and dust tight.

IP681)

Water Resistant & Dust Tight

400kg2)

Max. Uniform Load

200kg

Max. Point Load

1.5m3)

Max. Drop Distance

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.
*The images that appear in the video used the 17HQ901G model.
1)According to the Ingress Protection (IP) Rating System, an IP68 means protection against solid foreign objects Level 6 (Dust-tight: no ingress of dust), and protection against liquids Level 8 (Immersion beyond 1m: Protected against immersion in water with a depth of more than 1 meter.) This product has been tested under controlled laboratory conditions and received an IP68 rating. Under these conditions, product is water resistant up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet. Level of water resistance may change over time or with exposure to excessive amounts of liquid.
2)Maximum uniform load and maximum point load when tested under laboratory conditions for 60 seconds. Results may differ during actual usage.
3)Drop test in a controlled laboratory environment. Can differ from actual usage.

Up to 8 Hours* without Charging

Uninterrupted Operating Time

When fully charged, the removable battery will have up to 8 hours of operation time. Hot swap, which can hold power for up to a minute, can provide virtually uninterrupted use even while replacing the removable battery.

Long Operation Time up to 8 Hours1)

Hot Swap - 1 Min. without Battery***

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.
Actual battery usage time and performance may vary depending on network connectivity and application use.
*Operation time of battery is specified as when the product is new. Batteries have a limited lifespan and will reduce in their performance over time.
***Hot Swap feature enables users to replace the battery without powering off the unit, ensuring continuous operation and online status, reduces downtime during battery replacement. X-ray imaging cannot be conducted while the battery is disconnected.

Designed for Portability
Light-weight Body with Handles

Designed for Portability

With a lightweight body (under 3kg) and chamfered edge and built-in handles, LG's DXD offers outstanding portability.

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.

Rapid Image Availability

Work Efficiently

Information Display

Check and Monitor Directly

Thanks to the embedded OLED information display, you can directly check and monitor the current state of DXD such as connection state, remaining battery, AP (Access Point) mode, auto storage mode, and dynamic mode.

Rapid Image Availability

14HQ901G helps increase work productivity with fast processing speeds. It takes only 1.5 seconds with connection or 2 seconds for wireless to get a raw image.

Access Point Mode

Access Point Mode enables point-of-care imaging via direct data transfer to your screen wirelessly*. So, X-ray images can be referred in virtually anywhere, anytime by carrying your laptop, or other mobile devices.

Auto Storage Up to 200 images1)

A built-in memory storage allows you to take multiple images without a computer connection, providing a seamless workflow even offline.

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.
1)The oldest image (first in) is removed first (first out) from the internal memory storage once the storage space fills up with 200 images.
*Network connection required for wireless functionality.

All Spec

POWER

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

SENSOR(PANEL) UNIT

  • A/D Conversion

    16bit

  • AP mode

    YES

  • Auto Exposure Detection

    YES

  • Data Output

    16bit

  • Detachable Wire(Easy to plug / unplug)

    Magnetic

  • Falling (IEC60601-1 Test Condition)

    1.5m

  • Image storage on DXD

    200

  • Pixel Pitch

    140㎛

  • Power unit interface

    Connect to Control Box

  • Scintillator

    CsI

  • Semi-dynamic Acquisition

    5fps

  • Sensor protection plate

    Carbon Fiber Plate

  • Shock monitoring

    YES

  • TFT Type

    Oxide

  • Unit Interface

    Connect to Control Box

  • Wired Communication

    YES

CONTROL BOX

  • AC Power Cord

    1.5m (White)

BATTERY

  • Hot swap

    YES (1min)

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

BATTERY CHARGER

  • Bundle battery Q'ty

    2

  • Slot Q'ty

    2

