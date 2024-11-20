We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Digital X-ray Detector with Oxide TFT
Image Quality
•High DQE with Oxide TFT1)
140㎛-pixel size & 16bit A/D conversion
Durability
•IP68 Water Resistant & Dust Tight2)
Uniform Load 400kg & Point Load 200kg
Usability & Portability
•LG Acquisition Workstation Software
Hot swap, AP Mode, Auto Storage
*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.
1)Compared to products with a-Si TFT.
2)According to the Ingress Protection (IP) Rating System, an IP68 means protection against solid foreign objects Level 6 (Dust-tight: no ingress of dust), and protection against liquids Level 8 (Immersion beyond 1m: Protected against immersion in water with a depth of more than 1 meter.) This product has been tested under controlled laboratory conditions and received an IP68 rating. Under these conditions, product is water resistant up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet. Level of water resistance may change over time or with exposure to excessive amounts of liquid.
Get High-quality
Images with Oxide TFT
Outstanding Detective Quantum Efficiency
(DQE)
*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.
Lightweight Meets Mighty Durability
*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.
*The images that appear in the video used the 17HQ901G model.
1)According to the Ingress Protection (IP) Rating System, an IP68 means protection against solid foreign objects Level 6 (Dust-tight: no ingress of dust), and protection against liquids Level 8 (Immersion beyond 1m: Protected against immersion in water with a depth of more than 1 meter.) This product has been tested under controlled laboratory conditions and received an IP68 rating. Under these conditions, product is water resistant up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet. Level of water resistance may change over time or with exposure to excessive amounts of liquid.
2)Maximum uniform load and maximum point load when tested under laboratory conditions for 60 seconds. Results may differ during actual usage.
3)Drop test in a controlled laboratory environment. Can differ from actual usage.
Uninterrupted Operating Time
*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.
Actual battery usage time and performance may vary depending on network connectivity and application use.
*Operation time of battery is specified as when the product is new. Batteries have a limited lifespan and will reduce in their performance over time.
***Hot Swap feature enables users to replace the battery without powering off the unit, ensuring continuous operation and online status, reduces downtime during battery replacement. X-ray imaging cannot be conducted while the battery is disconnected.
*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.
Check and Monitor Directly
Rapid Image Availability
14HQ901G helps increase work productivity with fast processing speeds. It takes only 1.5 seconds with connection or 2 seconds for wireless to get a raw image.
Access Point Mode
Access Point Mode enables point-of-care imaging via direct data transfer to your screen wirelessly*. So, X-ray images can be referred in virtually anywhere, anytime by carrying your laptop, or other mobile devices.
*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.
1)The oldest image (first in) is removed first (first out) from the internal memory storage once the storage space fills up with 200 images.
*Network connection required for wireless functionality.
All Spec
POWER
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
SENSOR(PANEL) UNIT
-
A/D Conversion
16bit
-
AP mode
YES
-
Auto Exposure Detection
YES
-
Data Output
16bit
-
Detachable Wire(Easy to plug / unplug)
Magnetic
-
Falling (IEC60601-1 Test Condition)
1.5m
-
Image storage on DXD
200
-
Pixel Pitch
140㎛
-
Power unit interface
Connect to Control Box
-
Scintillator
CsI
-
Semi-dynamic Acquisition
5fps
-
Sensor protection plate
Carbon Fiber Plate
-
Shock monitoring
YES
-
TFT Type
Oxide
-
Unit Interface
Connect to Control Box
-
Wired Communication
YES
CONTROL BOX
-
AC Power Cord
1.5m (White)
BATTERY
-
Hot swap
YES (1min)
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
BATTERY CHARGER
-
Bundle battery Q'ty
2
-
Slot Q'ty
2
