LG Digital X-ray Detector with Oxide TFT

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.

*The images that appear in the video used the 17HQ901G model.

1)According to the Ingress Protection (IP) Rating System, an IP68 means protection against solid foreign objects Level 6 (Dust-tight: no ingress of dust), and protection against liquids Level 8 (Immersion beyond 1m: Protected against immersion in water with a depth of more than 1 meter.) This product has been tested under controlled laboratory conditions and received an IP68 rating. Under these conditions, product is water resistant up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet. Level of water resistance may change over time or with exposure to excessive amounts of liquid.

2)Maximum uniform load and maximum point load when tested under laboratory conditions for 60 seconds. Results may differ during actual usage.

3)Drop test in a controlled laboratory environment. Can differ from actual usage.