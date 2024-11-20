We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
42L Convection Oven with Healthy Fry & Crispy Reheat
All Spec
CAPACITY & POWER OUTPUT -
-
Overall Volume
42L
-
Microwave Power
900W
-
Grill Power
1350W (2150 MAX)
-
Convection Power
2150W
FINISH -
-
Colour / Finish
Stainless Steel
DIMENSIONS -
-
Product (Width x Depth x Height)
574mm x 520mm x 376mm
-
Weight
22.5kg
EXTERIOR FEATURES -
-
Door Type
Push Button
-
Controller Type
Touch Button
INTERIOR FEATURES -
-
Interior Type
Stainless Steel Finish
-
Number of Power Levels (Microwave)
5 (900W, 720W, 540W, 360W, 180W)
-
Turntable Type
Glass
-
Auto Sensor Cooking
Yes
COOKING MODES -
-
Auto Defrost
Yes
-
Auto Cooking
Yes
-
Crispy Reheat
Yes
-
Aussie Cook Modes
8 (Roast Vegetables, Lasagne, Meat Pie, Pork Chops, Lamb Chops, Chicken Wings, Potato Gratin, Frozen Pizza)
-
Roast Meat Options
4 (Roast Beef, Roast Pork, Roast Lamb, Roast Chicken)
-
SteamChef Cook
8 modes (Broccoli, Carrot, Green Beans, Prawn, Mussels, Eggs, Chicken Breast, Fish Fillet)
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
2 Years Parts and Labour
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.