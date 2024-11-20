We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
NeoChef, 39L Smart Inverter Convection Oven
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY & POWER OUTPUT -
-
Overall Volume
39L
-
Microwave Power
1100W
-
Grill Power
950W
-
Convection Power
1850W
FINISH -
-
Colour / Finish
Stainless
DIMENSIONS -
-
Product (Width x Depth x Height)
540mm x 523mm x 325mm
-
Packaging (W x D x H)
615mm x 570mm x 385mm
-
Weight
15.3kg
-
Turntable Size
360mm
EXTERIOR FEATURES -
-
Child Safety Lock
Yes
-
Quick Start Button
Yes
-
Door Type
Pull Down
-
Door Glass
Tinted
-
Controller Type
Touch & Dial
INTERIOR FEATURES -
-
Convection Oven
Yes
-
Interior Type
Easy Clean Coating
-
Number of Power Levels (Microwave)
10 (1100W, 990W, 880W, 770W, 660W, 550W, 440W, 330W, 220W, 110W)
-
Turntable Type
Glass
-
Smart Inverter
Yes
COOKING MODES -
-
Inverter Defrost
4 (Meat, Poultry, Fish, Bread)
-
Slow Cook
4 (Slow Cook, Food Dry, Proof, Keep Warm)
-
Defrost & Cook
8 (Baguette / Croissant, Cheese Sticks, Chicken Nuggets, Frozen Lasagne, Frozen Pizza (Thick), Frozen Pizza (Thin), Salmon Fillets, Shrimps)
-
Popular Menu
8 (Apple Tart, Lamb Chops, Lasagne, Meat Pie, Pork Chops, Potato Gratin, Rice/Pasta, Stuffed Zucchini)
-
Roast & Bake
8 (Baked Potatoes, Cookies, Fresh Pizza, Roast Beef, Roast Chicken, Roast Pork, Roast Vegetables, Small Cakes)
-
Sensor Cook
6 (Casserole, Fresh Vegetables, Frozen Vegetables, Jacket Potatoes, Risotto, Soup/Sauce)
-
Healthy Fry
8 (Chicken Schnitzel, Chicken Wings, Cutlet, Fish Schnitzel, French Fries, Risotto, Soup/Sauce)
-
Steam Chef
8 (Broccoli/Cauliflower, Carrot, Chicken Breast, Eggs, Fish Fillets, Green Beans, Mussels, Prawns)
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
2 Years Parts and Labour + 8 Years on Magnetron (Parts Only)
EAN -
-
EAN
8806087857610
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.