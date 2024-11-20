We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
20L Stainless Steel Microwave with EasyClean™ Coating
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY & POWER OUTPUT -
-
Overall Volume
20L
-
Microwave Power
700W
FINISH -
-
Colour / Finish
Stainless
DIMENSIONS -
-
Product (Width x Depth x Height)
455mm x 320mm x 260mm
-
Packaging (W x D x H)
540mmx 385mm x 295mm
-
Weight
10kg
-
Turntable Size
245mm
EXTERIOR FEATURES -
-
Child Safety Lock
Yes
-
Quick Start Button
Yes
-
Door Type
Push Button
-
Controller Type
Touch Button
INTERIOR FEATURES -
-
Interior Type
Grey
-
Number of Power Levels (Microwave)
5
-
Turntable Type
Glass
-
EasyClean™ Coating
Yes
-
I-wave
Yes
-
Auto Sensor Cooking
Yes
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
2 Years Parts and Labour
EAN -
-
EAN
8806087871531
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.