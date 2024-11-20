We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
30L Stainless Steel Microwave Oven with i-wave
All Spec
CAPACITY & POWER OUTPUT -
-
Overall Volume
30L
-
Microwave Power
1100W
FINISH -
-
Colour / Finish
Stainless Steel
DIMENSIONS -
-
Product (Width x Depth x Height)
505mm x 395mm x 291mm
-
Packaging (W x D x H)
570mm x 465mm x 340mm
-
Weight
12.9kg
-
Turntable Size
305mm
EXTERIOR FEATURES -
-
Child Safety Lock
Yes
-
Quick Start Button
Yes
-
Door Type
Push Button
INTERIOR FEATURES -
-
Interior Type
Grey
-
Number of Power Levels (Microwave)
10
-
Turntable Type
Glass
-
EasyClean™ Coating
Yes
-
I-wave
Yes
COOKING MODES -
-
Auto Defrost
4 (Meat, Poultry, Fish, Bread)
-
Auto Cooking
Yes
-
Melt
4 (Butter, Chocolate, Cheese, Marshmallows)
-
Soften
4 (Butter, Ice Cream, Cream Cheese, Frozen Juice)
-
Aussie Cook Modes
6 (Popcorn, Potato, Vegetable, Dinner Plate, Porridge, Baked Beans)
-
French Cook Modes
6 (Ratatouille, French Onion Soup, Stuffed Mushrooms, Stuffed Tomatoes, Spinach Cream Soup, Chicken Legs with Prunes)
-
Italian Cook Modes
5 (Spaghetti Bolognaise, Eggplant with Tomato and Cheese, Risotto, Spaghetti Carbonara, Stuffed Pepper)
-
Middle Eastern Cook Modes
4 (Chicken Curry, Rice Pilaf, Dolma, Shawarma)
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
2 Years Parts and Labour
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.