40L Stainless Steel Rounded Corner Cavity Microwave Oven with Auto Sensor Cooking
All Spec
CAPACITY & POWER OUTPUT -
-
Overall Volume
40L
-
Microwave Power
1100W
FINISH -
-
Colour / Finish
Stainless Steel with Tinted Glass
DIMENSIONS -
-
Product (Width x Depth x Height)
558mm x 440mm x 320mm
-
Packaging (W x D x H)
640mm x 515mm x 380mm
-
Weight
15.9kg
-
Turntable Size
360mm
EXTERIOR FEATURES -
-
Child Safety Lock
Yes
-
Quick Start Button
Yes
-
Door Type
Push Button
-
Controller Type
Touch Button
INTERIOR FEATURES -
-
Interior Type
Grey
-
Number of Power Levels (Microwave)
10
-
Turntable Type
Glass
-
EasyClean™ Coating
Yes
-
I-wave
Yes
-
Auto Sensor Cooking
Yes
COOKING MODES -
-
Quick Defrost
1 Menu
-
Auto Defrost
7 Menus
-
Melt
4 Menus
-
Soften
4 Menus
-
Aussie Cook Modes
8 Menus
-
French Cook Modes
6 Menus
-
Italian Cook Modes
5 Menus
-
Middle Eastern Cook Modes
4 Menus
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
2 Years Parts and Labour
