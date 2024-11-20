We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
NeoChef, 42L Smart Inverter Microwave Oven in Matte Black Finish
Summary
All Spec
CAPACITY & POWER OUTPUT -
-
Overall Volume
42L
-
Microwave Power
1200W
FINISH -
-
Colour / Finish
Matte Black
DIMENSIONS -
-
Product (Width x Depth x Height)
540mm x 434mm x 310mm
-
Packaging (W x D x H)
610mm x 490mm x 335mm
-
Weight
11.3kg
-
Turntable Size
360mm
EXTERIOR FEATURES -
-
Child Safety Lock
Yes
-
Quick Start Button
Yes
-
Door Type
Side Swing
-
Door Glass
Tinted
-
Controller Type
Glass Touch
INTERIOR FEATURES -
-
Interior Type
Easy Clean Coating
-
Number of Power Levels (Microwave)
10 (1200W, 1080W, 960W, 840W, 720W, 600W, 480W, 360W, 240W, 120W)
-
Turntable Type
Glass
-
Smart Inverter
Yes
COOKING MODES -
-
Reheat
8 (Beverage, Casserole, Dinner Plate, Muffin, Pie, Pizza, Rice, Soup)
-
Soften
3 (Butter, Cream Cheese, Ice Cream)
-
Melt
3 (Butter, Cheese, Chocolate)
-
Proof
1 (Yoghurt)
-
Keep Warm
1
-
Sensor Cook
8 (Bacon, Casserole, Fresh, Vegetables, Frozen Meat Pie, Frozen Vegetables, Jacket Potatoes, Rice/Pasta, Risotto)
WARRANTY -
-
Microwave
2 Years
-
Smart Inverter Magnetron
10 Year Parts Warranty*
*2 Years parts and labour + 8 years on Magnetron (parts only).
EAN -
-
EAN
8806098262496
