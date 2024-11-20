We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" Full HD IPS Multi-tasking Monitor
All Spec
PANEL -
-
Screen Size
27" (69cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness
250cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1
-
Response Time
14ms (Typ) 5ms (GTG)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Colour Depth
6bit+A-FRC (8bit), 16.7M colours
-
Surface Treatment
Anti Glare, 3H
CONNECTIVITY -
-
Input (Rear) - Digital
HDMI x 2 (ver1.4)
-
Input (Rear) - Analogue
D-Sub
-
Output (Rear) - Audio
Headphone Out
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS -
-
Operation Temperature
0°C - 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
Less than 80 %
ACCESSORIES -
-
Included
Power Cable, HDMI
-
Warranty
3 Years (Parts & Labour)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -
-
Set (with stand) Dimension (W x D x H)
634mm x 205mm x 470mm
-
Set (without stand) Dimension (W x D x H)
634mm x 91mm x 383mm
-
Set (with stand) Weight
4.3kg
-
Set (without stand) Weight
3.9kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x D x H)
703mm x 446mm x 135mm
-
Packed Weight
6kg
SPECIAL FEATURES -
-
Additional
1ms Motion Blur Reduction mode, Refresh Rate 75Hz, Black Stabiliser, Six Axis Control, Super Resolution+, 4 screen split, FreeSync™ Crosshair, DAS Mode
-
Stand
Tilt -2º (Front) ~ 15º (Rear)
POWER -
-
Power Supply
100 ~ 240V, (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption
20.3W (EPA), 26.5W (typ)
-
Typical / Smart Energy Saving on
0.3W
-
Power Off
0.3W
-
Power Type
AC Adapter
SOUND -
-
Speaker
No
