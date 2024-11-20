We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27'' QHD Monitor Ergo Dual with USB Type-C™ and Daisy Chain
All Spec
PANEL -
-
Screen Size
27"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Colour Gamut
sRGB 98% (CIE1931)
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Brightness
350cd/m² (Typ)
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Colour Depth
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch
0.2331 x 0.2331 mm
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -
-
With stand (WxHxD)
1227.1 x 613.0 x 590.0 mm
-
Without stand (WxHxD)
613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4 mm
-
With stand Weight (kg)
17kg
-
Without stand Weight (kg)
9.5kg
-
Carton (WxHxD)
732 x 568 x 374 mm
-
Packed Weight
23.5kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
100mm x 100mm
CONNECTIVITY -
-
HDMI
Yes (1)
-
DisplayPort
DP Version 1.4 (x1)
-
USB
USB 3.0 Downstream (x2)
-
Headphone out
Yes
ACCESSORIES -
-
HDMI Cable
Yes (x2)
-
DisplayPort Cable
Yes (x2)
-
Others
DC Extension Cable (x2) Black / 1.4m w/ Holder
SPECIAL FEATURES -
-
Special features
HDR10, HDR Effect, Flicker safe, Reader Mode, Colour Weakness, Super Resolution+, AMD FreeSync™, Black Stabiliser, Dynamic Action Sync, Auto Input Switch, Smart Energy Saving
POWER -
-
Power Supply
100 ~ 240V, (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption
38W (typ), 140W (Max)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
-
Power Off
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Type
AC Adapter
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty
3 Years (Parts & Labour)
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.