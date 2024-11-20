We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32'' Ergo QHD IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™
All Spec
Screen Size
31.5"
Panel Technology
IPS
Colour Gamut
sRGB 98% (CIE1931)
Resolution
2560 x 1440
Brightness
350cd/m² (Typ)
Contrast Ratio
1000:1 (Typ)
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
Colour Depth
1.07B
With stand (WxHxD)
714.3 x 635.5 x 470 mm
Without stand (WxHxD)
714.3 x 420.1 x 45.7 mm
With stand Weight (kg)
11.0kg
Without stand Weight (kg)
6.5kg
Carton (WxHxD)
821 × 507 × 240 mm
Packed Weight
15kg
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
100mm x 100mm
HDMI
Yes (x2)
DisplayPort
DP Version 1.4 (x1)
USB-C
Yes (x1)
USB
USB 3.0 Downstream (x2)
Headphone out
Yes
HDMI
x1
USB Type C Cable
x1
Others
DC Extension Cable (x1) (Black / 1.4m w/ Holder)
Special features
HDR10, HDR Effect, Flicker safe, Reader Mode, Colour Weakness, Super Resolution+, AMD FreeSync™, Black Stabiliser, Dynamic Action Sync, Auto Input Switch, Smart Energy Saving
Stand
Tilt / Height / Swivel / Pivot / Extend / Retract
Speaker
5W x2
Maxx Audio
Yes
Power Supply
100 ~ 240V, (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption
40W (Typ), 190W (Max)
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Off
Less than 0.3W
Power Type
AC Adapter
Warranty
3 Years (Parts & Labour)
