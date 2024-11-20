We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
42" Large Format Monitor
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
42"
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1920x 1080 (WUXGA)
-
Pixels (HxVx3)
6,220,800
-
Brightness
350cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
800:1
-
Viewing Angle (HxV)
178x178
-
Colour Depth
16.7 Million
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment
Hard Coating (3H)/Anti-glare
-
Life Time
50,000 Hours (Landscape)
VIDEO
-
Max Input Resolution
1920 X 1080@ 60Hz (Analog/Digital) / 1920 X 1080@ 60Hz (Digital-)
-
Recommended Resolution
1920 X 1080@ 60Hz (Analog/Digital)
-
H-Scanning Frequency
30 ~ 68kHz
-
V-Scanning Frequency
56 ~ 60kHz
-
Pixel Frequency
108MHz (D-Sub)
-
Video Input
RGB Analog/Digital
-
CSM
6500K / 9300K / User
REAR INPUTS
-
PC Input via 15-Pin Sub
1/1
-
Audio Output
1
-
Audio Inputs
PC to Board (Internal/Head Phone)
-
PC Formats
WXGA
-
HDMI/DVI with HDCP
DVI (only),Without HDCP
-
RS-232C Input/Output
1 / 1, Male-to- Female Straight Type
-
Audio Jack Built-in(No Amp)
Yes
-
Discrete IR Input
Yes
-
External_Speaker Out
Yes
AUDIO
-
Auto Volume
Yes
-
Balance
Yes
-
Audio Power
20W (10Wx2)
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
New Split Zoom
Yes
-
Source Selection
Analog(RGB) / DVI
-
Brightness/Contrast
Yes
-
Colour
6500K/9300K/User Control (RGB)
-
Position
H / V
-
Tracking
Auto / Clock / Phase
-
Set-up
Language (English/French/Spanish/Italian/German/Portugues/Korean/Japanese/Chinese/Russian)
-
Mute
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
CABINET
-
Colour
Black/Silver
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 (AP-WX60)
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
-
Power Switch Type
Tact Switch
-
Power Consumption (Normal)
270W
-
Power Consumption (Stand-by/Suspend)
15W(RGB), 50W(PC)
-
Power Consumption (DPM Off)
15W(RGB), 50W(PC)
-
Power Consumption (Switch Off)
5W
STANDARD (CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / c-UL / CB scheme / TUV / NEMKO
-
EMC
FCC Class "B" / VCCI / C-tick / GOST / CE / KCC
