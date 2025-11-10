We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Smart Monitor 32 Inch | 4K UHD IPS All-in-One Smart Monitor for Streaming with webOS and USB Type-C™ - White
Smart Monitor 32 Inch | 4K UHD IPS All-in-One Smart Monitor for Streaming with webOS and USB Type-C™ - White
*Since '24, “LG SMART Monitor” has been rebranded as “LG MyView Smart Monitor”. Depending on the time of purchase, the same model may be labeled as LG SMART Monitor on its box and manual.
Work smart, play hard
Work smart and play hard with the slim LG MyView Smart Monitor. You'll get a sharp, vivid image with its 4K IPS display, and enjoy its many fabulous webOS features even without a PC connection.*
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
^The Remote Control is included in the package.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required and need to be purchased separately.
**For further information, refer to the ThinQ Home Dashboard feature below. ^Screen mirror feature requires all applicable devices like the phone and screen to be connected to the same WiFi network.
Personalised discoveries await
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. and need to be purchased separately.
^The Remote Control is included in the package.
**You can get recommendations based on your taste, such as profile information, recently played content, and search history.
New User Interfaces
Find quick. Dive in.
Home Office
Home Office ready
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required and need to be purchased separately.
^The Magic Remote control is excluded from the package (sold separately).
~AI concierge: Recommended keywords vary depending on Foreground App and time. And, the keywords of "For you" service only can be provided in countries that support NLP (Natural Language Processing) in their native language.
Game*
Jump right into the game
No need for a gaming console - play games through the LG Myview Smart Monitor. Access cloud games^ directly from Home and swiftly connect to Twitch and YouTube for game content.
Music
Curated to your tastes
*The above gaming gear, such as the controller, keyboard, mouse, and headset, are is sold separately.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
^Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required and need to be purchased separately
Great display for both work and play
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness: 400nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
Easily control your LG ThinQ enabled appliances
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
~The Remote Control is included in the package.
^How to connect ThinQ Home Dashboard: Step1. Install the LG ThinQ app on your phone and register your devices. Step2. Connect devices that register on the LG ThinQ app to the ThinQ Home Dashboard. LG Myview Smart Monitor may show as 'TV' when adding a device on the ThinQ app. If so, you can change the product name. (Device Settings → Edit Nickname).
Use your phone like a remote
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, you need to connect the LG MyView Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.
You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries: English/Korean/Spanish/French/German/Italian/Portuguese/Russian/Polish/Turkish/Japanese/Arabic (Saudi/UAE)/Vietnamese/Thai/Swedish/Taiwanese/Indonesian/Danish/Dutch/Norwegian/Greek/Israeli (eg USA/English).
Remote control feature requires the phone and screen to be connected to the same WiFi network.
Mirror straight from your devices
*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
^Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your monitor.
Stylish, yet minimal
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Tilt: -5~15˚, Height: 0~110mm.
Easy control and connectivity
USB Type-C™ port supports connection to various devices.
*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor. The USB Type-C™ cable is not included in the package (sold separately).
A variety of interfaces
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*An HDMI cable is included in the package.
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size (Inch)
31.5 Inch
Size (cm)
80cm
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Panel Type
IPS (3-side)
Local Dimming Zone
No
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Pixel Pitch
0.18159 x 0.18159 mm
Brightness (Min.)
320nits
Brightness (Typ.)
400nits
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90%
Colour Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90%
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95%
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95%
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
Colour Bit
10bit
Color Bit
10bit
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:01:00
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Response Time
5ms
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
VESA DisplayHDR™
No
Dolby Vision™
No
Picture Mode
Yes
Sound Mode
Yes
Auto Brightness
Auto Brightness
Game Optimizer
Yes
Game Optimiser
Yes
Sleep Timer
Yes
Quick Start+
Yes
Simplink(HDMI CEC)
Yes
Hotel Mode
No
Store Mode
Yes
Energy Saving
Yes
AVL (Auto Volume)
Yes
Flicker safe
YES
Reader Mode
No
PBP
No
PIP
No
Equalizer
Yes
Equaliser
Yes
Bluetooth Speaker
Yes
Camera
No
Windows Hello
No
NVIDIA G-Sync™
No
AMD FreeSync™
No
ACCESSORY
Remote Controller
Yes (White Slim)
Remote Controller (Color)
White
Remote Controller (Colour)
White
Battery (Remote Controller)
No
Adapter
Yes
Adapter (Color)
White
Adapter (Colour)
White
Power Cord
Yes
Power Cord (Color/Length)
White / 1.5m
Power Cord (Colour/Length)
White / 1.5m
HDMI
YES
HDMI (Color/Length)
White / 1.5m
HDMI (Colour/Length)
White / 1.5m
USB Type C
Yes (Only KR)
USB Type C (Color/Length)
White / 1.5m
USB Type C (Colour/Length)
White / 1.5m
Others (Accessory)
USB A to C Gender, User Screw 2EA
SOUND
Speaker
5W x2
DTS HP:X
No
Maxx Audio
No
Rich Bass
No
CONTROL KEY
Key Location
Center(Backwards)
Key Number (Power Key Included)
5key
Key Type
Joystick
LED Color(On mode)
Red
LED Colour (On Mode)
Red
STANDARD
TCO
No
EPA
No
TUV-TYPE
No
TUV-GS
No
TUV-Ergo
No
CB
Yes
UL(cUL)
Yes
FCC-B
Yes
EPEAT (USA)
No
EPEAT (Germany)
No
ErP
Yes
CE
Yes
BIS (for India)
Yes
VCCI (for Japan)
Yes
BSMI (for Taiwan)
Yes
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
Yes
CCC (for China)
Yes
Thunderbolt
No
USB-C (USB-IF)
No
USB-C (VESA)
No
POWER
AC Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
DC Output
19V 7.37A
Power Consumption (DC Off)
0.5
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5
Power Consumption (Typ.)
ErP : 31WCEC : 34.3WKC : 33W
Type
External Power(Adapter)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
714 x 608.2 x 217
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
714 x 420.2 x 23.5
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
911 x 502 x 134
Dimension In Shipping (W x H x D)
911 x 502 x 134
Weight with Stand
7.7kg
Weight without Stand
5.5kg
Weight in Shipping
10.8kg
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
384 / 768 / 864
CONNECTIVITY
Audio In
No
CI Slot
No
Component (Resolution)
No
Composite (Resolution)
No
D-Sub
No
DVI-D
No
DisplayPort
No
HDMI
2EA
HDMI Version
2.0
HDMI (HDCP Version)
1.4 / 2.2
HDMI (w/o VRR)
60Hz
Thunderbolt
No
USB-C
Yes(3EA)
USB-C (DP Version)
1.4
USB-C (HDCP Version)
2.2
USB-C (V Frequency)
60Hz
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840x2160
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
Yes
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
Daisy Chain
No
USB Upstream Port
Yes (USB-C, 1EA)
USB Downstream Port
Yes (USB-C, 2EA)
Headphone Out
No
Mic In
No
Optical Out
No
RCA Input
No
RCA Output
No
S-Video
No
SCART
No
Speaker Out
No
Camera
YES (2MP/30fps) / External
MECHANICAL
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Colour (Middle Cabinet)
White
Color (Middle Cabinet)
White
Colour (Back Cover)
White
Color (Back Cover)
White
Colour (Stand Body)
White
Color (Stand Body)
White
Colour (Stand Base)
White
Color (Stand Base)
White
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
Tilt
-5 ~ 15º
Swivel
No
Height Range
110mm
Down Height
98.1
Pivot
No
Wall Mountable
100x100
Base Detachable
Yes
OneClick Stand
One Click Stand
NETWORK
Bluetooth
Yes
LAN
No
Wi-Fi
Yes
INFO
Product name
32SR83U-W
GENERAL FUNCTION
DDC/CI
Yes
HDCP
Yes
Key Lock
Yes
Plug & Play
Yes
SMART INFORMATION
Platform
KID23Q
webOS Version
webOS 23
SMART CONVENIENCE
Home
Yes
Home Dashboard
Yes
Apps
Yes
Web Browser
Yes
USB Media Player
Yes
Live Menu
Yes
Voice Recognition
Yes (Need to buy Magic Remote separately)
Digital Video Recording
No
Time Machine Ready
No
ThinQ App
Yes
Network File Brower
Yes
Wireless Screen Share (MiraCast)
Yes
AirPlay
Yes
Remote Desktop (Remote Desktop Protocol)
Yes
Mobile TV On
Yes
