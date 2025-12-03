We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Smart Monitor 31.5 Inch 4K UHD for Streaming 32U720SA with webOS
Award-winning excellence
One screen.
Multiple possibilities.
Unlock numerous possibilities with a device that adapts to your task or setting. Powered by webOS, you can handle home office duties without a PC and dive into a rich world of entertainment—all in one seamless experience. Enjoy a large 31.5-inch display and breathtaking 4K visuals, perfectly suited for your personal space.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
The above keyboard and mouse are not included and must be purchased separately.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
31.5” 4K UHD Display
Great display for both work and play
The 4K UHD (3840x2160) display, featuring HDR 10 and covering up to 90% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, delivers vivid contrast and accurate colour reproduction. Whether you're immersed in entertainment or focused on work, it offers a visually captivating experience.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Brightness: 250nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
webOS
Home Office ready without a PC
webOS enables you to remotely access your PC and Cloud PC via Remote PC. This functionality lets you utilise various home office services, including video conferencing and cloud-based applications, all without a PC.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
The above keyboard, mouse, headset, and game controller, webcam (Pogo type) are not included in the package and need to be purchased separately.
Internet connection and subscriptions to streaming services are required. Additional fees may apply for some services, as they are not included and require separate subscriptions, and they need to be purchased separately.
The Gaming Portal is now open
The Gaming Portal is a gaming-friendly platform that offers a tailored experience, with options to select menus for gamepads or remote controls, and support for personalisation. You can track rankings and points among players, while easily accessing a wide range of titles. It allows gaming without the need for external consoles or devices*, delivering a new level of gaming experience.
*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.
Game - Xbox Pass Ultimate
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on
LG’s Gaming Portal
Access legendary franchises and play new games on day
one through the Xbox app available in LG’s Gaming Portal.
Start streaming today and elevate your play*.
Sports
Follow your sports teams
Get updated information on your favorite sports teams based on your profile.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
The above keyboard, mouse, headset, and game controller are not included in the package and should be purchased separately
Internet connection and subscriptions to streaming services are required. Additional fees may apply for some services, as they are not included and require separate subscriptions, and they need to be purchased separately.
*Internet connection, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, and compatible Bluetooth gaming controller required. Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) requires Game Pass Ultimate subscription and supported device and both need to be purchased separately. Available on select LG Smart Monitors supporting webOS 24 and newer versions.
Brightness Control
Bright intelligence in any light
Brightness Control detects light sources in your space and automatically adjusts the screen brightness for crisp and clear visuals, whether it's day or night.
The left image shows the daytime appearance with the brightness adjustment feature, while the right image shows the nighttime appearance with the same feature.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Come alive with brightness and contrast
Enjoy visuals as they were meant to be seen, with Dynamic Tone Mapping* adjusting brightness and contrast for optimal detail and realism. Movies and games come alive with rich immersion and consistent quality across all content.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Available only when HDR video signal is input.
USB-C
Productivity hub with easy connectivity
The USB-C port allows for display output, data transfer, and device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop, all at the same time over a single cable.
A laptop is connected to a LG Smart Monitor via USB-C. It is charging through USB-C while displaying the same screen.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
To use ThinQ features, please install the 'LG ThinQ' app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone and connect to Wi-Fi. Refer to the application's help section for detailed usage instructions.
Wireless internet at home is required to register appliances in the LG ThinQ app.
This product is registered as a TV in the LG ThinQ app. You can change the registered device name in the LG ThinQ app.
Through the LG ThinQ app, you can access volume control, pointer, and power functions.
Voice control with optional Magic Remote
By enabling voice commands through Alexa, the ThinQ app lets you control the smart monitor from a distance, making it more than simply a display. With just the Magic Remote*, it enhances your entire multimedia experience and acts as a central location for all of your productivity and entertainment demands.
A woman is turning up the LG Smart Monitor's volume using a Magic Remote.
Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
To work properly, you need to connect the LG Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.
You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries: English / Korean / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Portuguese / Russian / Polish / Turkish / Japanese / Arabic (Saudi/UAE) / Vietnamese / Thai / Swedish / Taiwanese / Indonesian / Danish / Dutch / Norwegian / Greek / Israeli (e.g., USA/English).
*The Magic Remote is not included and needs to be purchased separately. A standard remote control is included with the monitor.
AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth
Mirror straight from your devices
Effortlessly share content from your smart device to the monitor~ with AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices), or Screen Share^ (for Android devices). Connect instantly and enjoy a seamless viewing and audio experience on a larger screen with just a few taps.
Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*To use AirPlay and HomeKit with this monitor, the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, or macOS is recommended. Apple, AirPlay, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. The Works with Apple Home badge is a trademark of Apple Inc.
^Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 10 and above.
~Connect your device to the same network as your monitor.
LG Switch app
Optimise effortlessly with LG Switch
The LG Switch app optimises your monitor for both work and life. You can quickly navigate and select smart functions with the keyboard and mouse, while seamlessly switching between your PC and webOS using shortcut keys. Plus, you can easily split the display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
Quick Control
Discover the convenience of Quick Control on the LG Smart Monitor, which provides easy access to menus through simple actions.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
LG Switch app is a PC-only application.
To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 32U720SA in the LG.com Support Menu.
Multi ports
A variety of interfaces
Equipped with 2 x HDMI, 2 x USB-A, and 1 x USB-C ports, our smart monitor ensures seamless connectivity with a wide range of devices. This helps reduce desk clutter and maximises your workspace efficiency.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Ergonomic Design
Clutter-minimising design with a sleek stand
The 3-side narrow bezel design of the slim white body, combined with the flat, minimal stand, seamlessly blends into any office or home while occupying minimal space. It offers an ideal viewing experience with convenient pivot, height, swivel, and tilt adjustments.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Key Specs
Display - Size [Inch]
31.5
Display - Resolution
3840 x 2160
Display - Aspect Ratio
16:9
Display - Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90%
Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
Display - Curvature
N/A
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Display - Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
31.5
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.18159 x 0.18159
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000 : 1
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90%
Curvature
N/A
Colour Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 80%
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
2100:1
Size [cm]
80
CONNECTIVITY
Audio In
NO
D-Sub
NO
Built-in KVM
NO
DVI-D
NO
HDMI
2.2
Daisy Chain
NO
DisplayPort
NO
Thunderbolt
NO
USB-C
YES(1ea)
Headphone out
NO
LAN (RJ-45)
NO
Line out
NO
Mic In
NO
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
NO
USB Downstream Port
YES (USB-A, 2ea)
USB Upstream Port
YES (USB-C, 1ea)
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
AMD FreeSync™
NO
Auto Brightness
YES
Colour Weakness
NO
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Colour Calibrated in Factory
NO
PIP
NO
PBP
NO
Flicker Safe
YES
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NO
HW Calibration
NO
Dynamic Action Sync
NO
Crosshair
NO
Reader Mode
YES
FPS Counter
NO
Super Resolution+
NO
Dolby Vision™
NO
VESA DisplayHDR™
NO
Mini-LED Technology
NO
Nano IPS™ Technology
NO
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NO
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NO
OverClocking
NO
User Defined Key
NO
Auto Input Switch
NO
RGB LED Lighting
NO
Camera
NO
Mic
NO
HDR Effect
NO
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
SOUND
Bluetooth Connectivity
YES
Maxx Audio
NO
Rich Bass
NO
Speaker
5W x2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
821 x 219 x 507
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.2 x 463.3 x 230
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.2 x 429.4 x 49.2
Weight with Stand [kg]
8.2kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.3kg
INFO
Product name
32U720SA-W
Year
2025
POWER
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
0.5W
AC Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
Display Port
NO
DVI-D
NO
D-Sub
NO
HDMI
YES
Remote Controller
YES (Slim Remote)
USB A to B
NO
USB-C
YES (Korea) / NO (Overseas)
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
NO
LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)
NO
LG UltraGear™ Studio
NO
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
NO
