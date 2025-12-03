We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Smart Monitor 36.5 Inch 4K UHD IPS for Streaming 37U730SA with webOS
Award-winning excellence
CES Innovation Awards - Honoree
webOS Re:New Program
in Cybersecurity
AVForums Editor’s Choice 2024/25
webOS 24
"webOS 24 delivers a sleek, fast, easy-to-use smart experience that feels fresh and uncluttered"
One screen. Multiple possibilities.
Unlock numerous possibilities with a device that adapts to your task or setting. Powered by webOS, you can handle home office duties without a PC and dive into a rich world of entertainment—all in one seamless experience. Enjoy intuitive touchscreen navigation, a spacious 36.5-inch display, and breathtaking 4K visuals, perfectly suited for your personal space.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
The above keyboard and mouse are not included in the package and must be purchased separately.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
36.5” 4K UHD IPS Display
Great display for both work and play
The 4K UHD (3840x2160)IPS display, featuring HDR 10 and covering up to 90% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, delivers vivid contrast and accurate colour reproduction. Whether you're immersed in entertainment or focused on work, it offers a visually captivating experience.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
webOS
Seamless channel surfing
Thanks to webOS, enjoy seamless access to a variety of content through apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV, and free LG Channels. Get personalised recommendations, explore apps like Sports, Game, and LG Fitness, and easily control everything with a remote. The 3-side narrow bezel design of the slim white body enhances immersion, while 5Wx2 stereo speakers deliver crystal-clear sound for the ultimate viewing experience.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Internet connection and subscriptions to streaming services are required. Additional fees may apply for some services, as they are not included and require separate subscriptions, and they need to be purchased separately.
webOS
Home Office ready without a PC
webOS enables you to remotely access your PC and Cloud PC via Remote PC. This functionality lets you utilise various home office services, including video conferencing and cloud-based applications, all without a PC.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Internet connection and subscriptions to streaming services are required. Additional fees may apply for some services, as they are not included and require separate subscriptions, and they need to be purchased separately.
Remote PC functionality is supported on Windows 10 Pro or later versions and is compatible with third-party PCs that support remote PC connection, including gram.
The Gaming Portal is now open
The Gaming Portal is a gaming-friendly platform that offers a tailored experience, with options to select menus for gamepads or remote controls, and support for personalisation. You can track rankings and points among players, while easily accessing a wide range of titles.
Game with Xbox Pass Ultimate
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate* in the LG Gaming Portal
Access legendary franchises and new games through the Xbox app available in the LG Gaming Portal.
Start streaming today and elevate your play*.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
The above keyboard, mouse, headset, and game controller are not included in the package and should be purchased separately.
Internet connection and subscriptions to streaming services are required. Additional fees may apply for some services, as they are not included and require separate subscriptions, and they need to be purchased separately.
*Internet connection, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, and compatible Bluetooth gaming controller required. Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) requires Game Pass Ultimate subscription and supported device and both must be purchased separately.
Brightness Control
Bright intelligence in any light
Brightness Control detects light sources in your space and automatically adjusts the screen brightness for crisp and clear visuals, whether it's day or night.
The left image shows the daytime appearance with the brightness adjustment feature, while the right image shows the nighttime appearance with the same feature.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Come alive with brightness and contrast
Enjoy visuals as they were meant to be seen, with Dynamic Tone Mapping* adjusting brightness and contrast for optimal detail and realism. Movies and games come alive with rich immersion and consistent quality across all content.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Available only when HDR video signal is input.
USB-C
Productivity hub with easy connectivity
The USB-C port allows for display output, data transfer, and device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop, all at the same time over a single cable.
A laptop is connected to a LG Smart Monitor via USB-C. It is charging through USB-C while displaying the same screen.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
To use ThinQ features, please install the 'LG ThinQ' app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone and connect to Wi-Fi. Refer to the application's help section for detailed usage instructions.
Wireless internet at home is required to register appliances in the LG ThinQ app.
This product is registered as a TV in the LG ThinQ app. You can change the registered device name in the LG ThinQ app.
Through the LG ThinQ app, you can access volume control, pointer, and power functions.
Voice control with optional Magic Remote
By enabling voice commands through Alexa, the ThinQ app lets you control the smart monitor from a distance, making it more than simply a display. With just the Magic Remote*, it enhances your entire multimedia experience and acts as a central location for all of your productivity and entertainment demands.
A woman is turning up the LG Smart Monitor’s volume using a Magic Remote.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
To work properly, you need to connect the LG Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.
You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries: English / Korean / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Portuguese / Russian / Polish / Turkish / Japanese / Arabic (Saudi/UAE) / Vietnamese / Thai / Swedish / Taiwanese / Indonesian / Danish / Dutch / Norwegian / Greek / Israeli (e.g., USA/English).
*The Magic Remote is not included and needs to be purchased separately. A standard remote control is included with the monitor.
AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth
Mirror straight from your devices
Effortlessly share content from your smart device to the monitor~ with AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices), or Screen Share^ (for Android devices). Connect instantly and enjoy a seamless viewing and audio experience on a larger screen with just a few taps.
*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*To use AirPlay and HomeKit with this monitor, the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, or macOS is recommended. Apple, AirPlay, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. The Works with Apple Home badge is a trademark of Apple Inc.
^Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 10 and above.
~Connect your device to the same network as your monitor.
LG Switch app
Optimise effortlessly with LG Switch
The LG Switch app optimises your monitor for both work and life. You can quickly navigate and select smart functions with the keyboard and mouse, while seamlessly switching between your PC and webOS using shortcut keys. Plus, you can easily split the display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
Quick Control
Discover the convenience of Quick Control on the LG Smart Monitor, which provides easy access to menus through simple actions.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
LG Switch app is a PC-only application.
To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 37U730SA in the LG.com Support Menu.
Multi ports
A variety of interfaces
Equipped with 2 x HDMI, 2 x USB-A, and 1 x USB-C ports, our smart monitor ensures seamless connectivity with a wide range of devices. This helps reduce desk clutter and maximises your workspace efficiency.
Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Sleek stand with a slim base
Clutter-minimising design
Maximise your workspace with this clutter-minimising design. It offers an ideal viewing experience with convenient height, swivel, and tilt adjustments.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Desk peripherals not included.
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
36.5
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Panel Type
IPS
Surface Treatment
Anti-glare, AG25%, Hard Coating (3H)
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2104x0.2104
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90%
Colour Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 80%
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
800:1
Colour Bit
10bit (8bit+FRC)
Size [cm]
92.71
CONNECTIVITY
Audio In
NO
D-Sub
NO
Built-in KVM
NO
DVI-D
NO
HDMI
YES(2ea)
Daisy Chain
NO
DisplayPort
NO
Thunderbolt
NO
USB-C
YES(1ea)
Headphone out
NO
LAN (RJ-45)
NO
Line out
NO
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
NO
USB Downstream Port
YES (USB-A, 2ea)
USB Upstream Port
YES (USB-C, 1ea)
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840x2160@60Hz
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
AMD FreeSync™
NO
Auto Brightness
YES
Colour Weakness
NO
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Colour Calibrated in Factory
NO
PIP
NO
PBP
NO
Flicker Safe
YES
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NO
HW Calibration
NO
Dynamic Action Sync
NO
Crosshair
NO
Others (Features)
NO
Reader Mode
YES
FPS Counter
NO
Super Resolution+
NO
Dolby Vision™
NO
VESA DisplayHDR™
NO
Mini-LED Technology
NO
Nano IPS™ Technology
NO
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NO
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NO
OverClocking
NO
User Defined Key
NO
Auto Input Switch
NO
RGB LED Lighting
NO
Camera
NO
Mic
NO
HDR Effect
NO
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
OneClick Stand
YES
SOUND
Bluetooth Connectivity
YES
DTS Headphone:X
NO
Maxx Audio
NO
Rich Bass
NO
Speaker
5W x2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
823.7 x 640.1 x 242
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
823.7 x 483.8 x 52.1
Weight in Shipping [kg]
14.75kg
Weight with Stand [kg]
11.7kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
7.4kg
INFO
Product name
Smart
Year
2025
POWER
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.5W
AC Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
Adapter
NO
Calibration Report (Paper)
NO
Display Port
NO
DVI-D
NO
D-Sub
NO
HDMI
YES
Others (Accessory)
User Screw 2EA
Power Cord
YES
Remote Controller
YES (Slim Remote)
Thunderbolt
NO
USB A to B
NO
USB-C
YES (Korea) / NO (Overseas)
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
NO
LG UltraGear™ Studio
NO
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
NO
STANDARD
UL (cUL)
YES
CYBER SECURITY
Security Update
This product will receive security updates until 31 January 2029. For details on how to report security issues, visit https:/lgsecurity.lge.com
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
