32" UltraGear™ UHD 4K Gaming Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000

Specs

Reviews

Support

32” UltraGear™ UHD 4K Gaming Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000

32GQ950-B

32” UltraGear™ UHD 4K Gaming Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000

(0)
front view
Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y22

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    31.5

  • Size (cm)

    80 cm

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Min.)

    360 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    450 cd/m²

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colour)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    160 (O/C)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Curvature

    NO

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Dolby Vision™

    NO

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 1000

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Mini-LED Technology

    NO

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    YES

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Auto Brightness

    NO

  • Flicker safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Colour Weakness

    NO

  • Super Resolution+

    NO

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    NO

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • VRR

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    Black Stabiliser

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • OverClocking

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    NO

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Hexagon Lighting

  • PBP

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Camera

    NO

  • Mic

    NO

  • Others (Feature)

    Hexagon Lighting, DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

    YES

  • Dual Controller

    NO

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    NO

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    NO

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES (2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES (1ea)

  • Thunderbolt

    No

  • USB-C

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES (1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES (2ea/ver3.0)

  • Built-in KVM

    NO

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    NO

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    NO

  • Audio In

    No

  • Mic In

    No

  • Headphone Out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • Line out

    No

SOUND

  • Speaker

    NO

  • Bluetooth Conectivity

    NO

  • DTS HP:X

    YES

  • Maxx Audio

    NO

  • Rich Bass

    NO

POWER

  • Type

    External Power (Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    85W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    200W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    718.8 x 601 x 278.0mm(Up)
    718.8 x 491 x 278.0mm(Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    718.8 x 421.0 x 60.2mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    1044 x 168 x 550mm

  • Weight with Stand

    11.6kg

  • Weight without Stand

    9.3kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    15.8kg

What people are saying

