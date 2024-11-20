We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31.5'' 4K IPS Surgical Monitor
4K IPS Display for Surgical Locations
Large Display for Surgical Precision
Wide Viewing Angles
Enhanced Accuracy with Wide View
*Full HD and 4K images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding for this visual comparison.
*Actual results may vary. Brightness Stabilisation feature is subject to optimal lighting conditions. Maximum benefit of this feature is subject to operating environment.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding for this visual comparison.
Multiple Images on One Screen
Multiple ports enable the connection of several devices to enable viewing of data such as endoscopic camera images, vital sign imagery and fluoroscopic imagery.
Multiple Signals on One Screen
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding.
All Spec
What people are saying
Where to buy
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.